Offset Calls Out Cardi B For Claiming She Doesn’t ‘Clean’ In ‘WAP’ Lyrics With Video Of Her Sweeping

Cardi B rapped that she doesn’t ‘cook’ or ‘clean’ in her new song ‘WAP,’ but Offset can prove otherwise. He hilariously called Cardi a ‘liar’ by posting a video of her cleaning the house!

Offset, 28, caught Cardi B, 28, in the act! She may rap “I don’t cook, I don’t clean” in her song “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, 25, but she definitely cleans! Offset posted an Instagram video of Cardi B sweeping the floor of their bathroom and captioned it, “LIAR.”

“You stop lying on your song, man,” Offset tells Cardi B in the video. Cardi B sweeps the bathroom floor while wearing a navy robe and pink slippers. “She be lyin’. She clean. She got to clean,” Offset continues.

Cardi B is well aware that Offset is filming her cleaning the bathroom. When he continues to film his video she tells him, “I’m gonna punch you in your head.” She tells him to stop filming, too.

The past couple of months have been an emotional roller coaster for Offset and Cardi B, but they seem to be stronger than ever. Cardi B filed to divorce Offset on Sept. 15 and claimed it was due to a lot of “f***ing arguing” and “not seeing things eye-to-eye.” However, they reunited less than a month later for her 28th birthday party in Las Vegas.

Cardi B confirmed she got back together with Offset on Oct. 15 and revealed she missed the intimacy they shared. “It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend and it’s really hard to have no d**k,” she said on her Instagram Story. The couple has one daughter together, Kulture, 2.

Offset and Cardi B were together when the Migos rapper was pulled over by cops on Oct. 24. He was accused of allegedly waving guns at people while riding through a Trump rally in Beverly Hills. When he was pulled over, Offset began live-streaming what was going on to his fans. At one point, Offset is pulled in handcuffs and Cardi B was seen talking with cops at the scene. Marcelo Almanzar, who was in the car with the couple, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.