Cardi B: 1st Photo Of Singer Pleading With Police Who Have Husband Offset In Handcuffs After Getting Pulled Over

Cardi B was photographed having a tense conversation with a police officer after her husband, Offset, was pulled over in Beverly Hills while driving on Oct. 24.

A photo of Cardi B confronting the police who pulled over her husband, Offset, in Beverly Hills has been released. The 28-year-old “WAP” rapper appeared to be in mid-conversation with one of the authorities on the day her husband was momentarily detained by cops, which happened on Oct. 24. The mood seemed tense.

Cardi, who was wearing an orange wrap dress, looked upset as she said something to the cop, whose arms were held open as though something was being explained. Cardi was surrounded by a few members of her entourage while she spoke with the cop on the side of the street by a black Rolls-Royce, the same vehicle that the Grammy-winning rapper posed with in an Instagram photo that she shared earlier that day (see below).

Cardi captioned her stunning pic, “Sassy lil b***h,” as she clutched a pink, snakeskin Hermès Birkin bag in her hand and posed beside the luxury vehicle worth $300k. The “WAP” hitmaker also paired her bright orange dress with matching strappy pumps and pulled her raven tresses back into a stylish up do, which can also be seen in the photo of her conversation with the police officer above. The drama began, however, after Cardi shared the Instagram photo. Later that evening, she shared a clip of herself seemingly riding in the same car as her hubby. “Trump supporters are everywhere,” Cardi says in the clip, before adding, “I’m scared… We’re gonna get jumped.”

Her rapper husband — whose real name is Kiari Cephus — live streamed the incident on his Instagram Live feed. Although the Migos member has not been arrested or charged with a crime, he was put in handcuffs on the side of the street, after a member of the public alleged to have seen someone “waving guns” from his vehicle.

In the video, Offset is seen wearing a red baseball cap, and talks to cops while sitting behind the steering wheel. He is then heard telling the police officers that he would not be getting out of the car because they’ve “got guns out.” Viewers watching his Instagram Live then heard him say, “I’m not [going to] move my hands from my steering wheel,” before attempting to identify himself, adding, “You know who I am? Offset from the Migos. They’re fans. That’s why they’re following me bro.”

The female cop then tells the rapper he was being apprehended because someone allegedly saw guns being waved from the car. “That has nothing to do with why we’re here. We were told that you guys were waving guns at people,” she said. Offset then defends himself, saying, “You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?” Cardi’s husband then adds, “You told me put my hands up. I’m not doing that… [There’s] 25,000 people on Live… You’re gonna get sued publicly.

The Beverly Hills Police Department also clarified that reports claiming Offset was arrested were “inaccurate” in a statement that was provided to HollywoodLife on Oct. 24, but did confirm that a passenger in the vehicle was arrested. “The passerby provided a license plate to the vehicle, and the vehicle was stopped by patrol units a short distance away. After the on scene investigation, the passenger in the vehicle was arrested. The victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for the pointing of the weapon,” a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department said in the statement.