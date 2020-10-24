Offset Stopped By Police: Rapper Streams Beverly Hills Cops Pulling Him Over On IG Live

The rapper was pulled over by cops in Los Angeles and put in handcuffs, but not before streaming the incident live to his Instagram followers.

Offset, 28, shocked fans on Oct. 24, by streaming Beverly Hills cops pulling him over and questioning him after a member of the public alleged they saw someone “waving guns” from his car.

The rapper – whose real name is Kiari Cephus – shared the incident on his Instagram Live feed. While he has not been arrested or charged with a crime, he was put in handcuffs on the side of the street.

omg why they arrest offset😭 pic.twitter.com/FylDht7lcK — 𝔼𝕝𝕚 ☣︎ (@slitforchae) October 25, 2020

A Beverly Hills police spokesperson tells HollywoodLife that a man from New York in his 20s was arrested for “possession of a loaded concealed firearm.” That man is not Offset.

The incident, which is still being investigated, was scary nevertheless and thousands of fans watched live as police questioned the rapper and demanded that he leave his car.

here’s an unseen angle of offset being arrested lol pic.twitter.com/yUABR3weSf — Alex(flop era) (@FromKihd) October 25, 2020

In the video Offset – who is wearing a red baseball cap – talks to police officers from behind the steering wheel. A cop onsite can be heard telling the rapper that he’s being pulled over because she was allegedly told “you guys were waving guns at people.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Offset’s rep for comment.

At one point during the footage, the rapper tells the cops he’s not getting out of the car because they’ve “got guns out.” “I’m not [going to] move my hands from my steering wheel,” he adds.

Offset also tries to identify himself to the officers, saying, “You know who I am? Offset from the Migos. They’re fans. That’s why they’re following me bro.”

The female officer then tells Offset why he’s being apprehended. “That has nothing to do with why we’re here. We were told that you guys were waving guns at people,” she says.

Offset defends himself, saying, “You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?” He then adds, “You told me put my hands up. I’m not doing that… [There’s] 25,000 people on Live… You’re gonna get sued publicly.

The incident appears to end peacefully before the footage cuts out. Despite telling one of the officers trying to open his car door that what he’s doing is “not legal,” the cop proceeds anyway. “You can’t just open my door. You can’t just open my door…” Offset says. “It’s illegal. I’m going to sue the s*** out of y’all. Do you know how I am?”

Before the filming stops, Offset steps out of the car and appears to be detained by police. “What are you grabbing my wrist for so aggressive?” he asks.

This is a developing story….