Kirstie Alley Says She’s Voting Trump For President & Claps Back At Backlash: ‘Stick To Your Guns’

Actress Kirstie Alley spoke out on Twitter, revealing why she’s voting for Donald Trump in the upcoming election which prompted swift backlash.

Cheers actor Kirstie Alley has caused a massive Twitter storm after she took to social media, revealing she’s voting for Donald Trump “because he’s not a politician”. The 69-year-old, who rose to fame in the 80s, has been a longtime supporter of the republican candidate, but sparked a wave of backlash with her October 17 tweet. “I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him four years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason,” she wrote.

Stick to your guns. Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity. & JUST REMEMBER: if it takes thousands to try & bring u down, you must be one powerful Mfer Love wins💪💪💪😘😘 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

Kirstie then added, “He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it, folks, there you have it.” Her name soon began trending worldwide and Twitter users were quick to point out the flaws in her argument. “But he hasn’t gotten anything done,” one person wrote, adding, “I voted for him four years ago too and realised my mistake and voted for Joe Biden. We can dialogue respectfully if you like and I won’t force your vote but just hope you think about it.”

Even some famous faces, including Judd Apatow, joined in on the conversation. The director said he preferred her former Cheers co-star Shelley Long, whose name also began trending. “How could anyone be so indifferent to the death and suffering Trump has inflicted on the nation?” a Twitter user wrote, while Don Moynihan, a professor at Georgetown University replied, “The President of the United States is, in fact, a politician.”

Kirstie soon jumped back on social media, revealing she had been called “really nasty names” in response to her original tweet. “Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life,” she wrote. “Definitely not on my site [sic] here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people.” She then urged people to “stick to [their] guns”, writing, “Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity. & JUST REMEMBER: if it takes thousands to try & bring u down, you must be one powerful Mfer Love wins.”