Olivia Jade Giannulli’s Boyfriend Jackson Guthy, 24, Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI In LA

Jackson Guthy was arrested after his vehicle was stopped in Santa Monica on Sept. 7, just two months before Olivia Jade Giannulli’s mom begins her prison sentence.

Singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy, 24 — known for his relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21 — was booked earlier this September after he was suspected of driving under the influence. The “Giants” singer was arrested after getting pulled over on the 1700 block of Lincoln Blvd in Santa Monica on Sept. 7, because “he was observed to be in violation of a posted sign regarding turns,” Santa Monica Police Department Captain Candice Cobarrubias told HollywoodLife in a statement.

Jackson Guthy pictured with Olivia Jade Giannulli at a dinner after his arrest on Sept. 23, 2020. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

After being stopped, the police officer found that Jackson “demonstrated symptoms consistent with someone being under the influence of drugs.” The Santa Monica PD reported that Jackson was cited and then released. Despite the arrest, all seems fine between Olivia and Jackson — they were pictured making silly faces during a dinner in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, as you can see above. Jackson has also shared a few posts on Instagram since the arrest, one being a slideshow of the singer’s “adventures” with a few friends on Sept. 27.

This news arrives after Jackson has stuck by Olivia Jade’s side for month as her parents, Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, 56, and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 57, have been embroiled in the U.S. college admissions scandal (dubbed Operation Varsity Blues) that was unveiled in court in March of 2019. The parents were accused of paying Rick Singer $500,000 to secure admissions into the University of Southern California for their daughters Olivia and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, under the guise of crew recruits (neither sister actually competitively rowed).

In the beginning of the scandal, Olivia didn’t “know what she would do without [Jackson]” and the difficult time “brought them closer together,” a source close to the YouTube star and influencer had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Although it was reported that the young lovers split by May of 2019, they were back together by August of that year, and have remained strong since. Jackson last shared photos of himself cuddling with Olivia during a taquito picnic date in July of 2020, which you can see above!

fHowever, Olivia has been focused on “spending more time at home with her parents and much less time hanging out with her friends” at the moment, a source close to Olivia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in September. The source added that “she wants to have as much time with her mom and dad as possible right now” after her mom was sentenced to two months in prison, and her father to five months in prison, this past August (Lori and Mossimo pleaded guilty to their conspiracy charges in May). Lori will report to a California facility in Victorville to begin her prison sentence on Nov. 19.