Cardi B & Offset’s Hottest PDA Pics: Relive Steamy Moments From Their Romance After Reconciliation

Now that Cardi B has officially confirmed that she’s back together with Offset, we’re taking a look back at their hottest moments together over the last four years.

There have been plenty of ups and downs in Cardi B and Offset’s relationship over the years, but when these two are on, there’s no holding them back from packing on the PDA! Whether it’s on Instagram, a red carpet or the stage, Cardi and Offset are not shy about showing their love and affection for one another in public. In honor of their recent reconciliation, which came just one month after Cardi filed for divorce in September, let’s re-live some of their steamiest moments together!

In May 2019, Cardi and Offset were blissfully happy. They attended the Billboard Music Awards together, and made a point to show off their love on the red carpet. Offset lifted Cardi’s let off the ground so that it was wrapped around him, and he held her close to him as photographers snapped away. Meanwhile, Cardi couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she grabbed her man.

Another steamy red carpet showing for Cardi and Offset was at the 2018 American Music Awards. Cardi posed for a lot of photos by herself, but she was also joined by her man on the red carpet. They wrapped their arms around each other and kissed right on the lips in front of everyone! They both had their eyes closed as they embraced the PDA-filled moment, as well.

To kick off 2020, Cardi and Offset attended Clive Davis’ famous pre-Grammy party together. Cardi rocked a super daring, plunging pink dress, and Offset could not take his eyes off of the parts of her that were exposed in it! On the red carpet, he let his eyes wander to her chest, and Cardi ate it up. She leaned into her hubby and smiled, even putting a hand playfully on his chest at the same time.

Over the years, Cardi and Offset have collaborated musically, and the chemistry between them is electric when they perform together. For one fiery performance, Cardi jumped on Offset’s back while spitting out her verse. She didn’t seem distracted from the music at all as she wrapped her legs and arms around the rapper.

In another steamy pic from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Cardi and Offset made out on the red carpet. He held her leg around his waist and dipped her back as they both leaned in for the very public kiss. There are plenty of more PDA moments between these two, though — and you can scroll through the gallery above to check them out!