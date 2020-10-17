Gallery
Cardi B & Offset’s Hottest PDA Pics: Relive Steamy Moments From Their Romance After Reconciliation

Cardi B and Offset in the front row Prabal Gurung show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2018
Offset, left, and Cardi B kiss as they arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Cardi B, foreground, and Offset perform at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
File photo dated February 10, 2019 of Cardi B, Offset attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA. Cardi B has filed for divorce from her rapper husband Offset after just three years of marriage. The couple married in a secret ceremony in 2017 and share two-year-old daughter Kulture. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Now that Cardi B has officially confirmed that she’s back together with Offset, we’re taking a look back at their hottest moments together over the last four years.

There have been plenty of ups and downs in Cardi B and Offset’s relationship over the years, but when these two are on, there’s no holding them back from packing on the PDA! Whether it’s on Instagram, a red carpet or the stage, Cardi and Offset are not shy about showing their love and affection for one another in public. In honor of their recent reconciliation, which came just one month after Cardi filed for divorce in September, let’s re-live some of their steamiest moments together!

cardi b offset billboard music awrds
Cardi B and Offset goof around on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards. (AP Images)

In May 2019, Cardi and Offset were blissfully happy. They attended the Billboard Music Awards together, and made a point to show off their love on the red carpet. Offset lifted Cardi’s let off the ground so that it was wrapped around him, and he held her close to him as photographers snapped away. Meanwhile, Cardi couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she grabbed her man.

cardi b offset
Cardi B and Offset kiss on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards. (AP Images)

Another steamy red carpet showing for Cardi and Offset was at the 2018 American Music Awards. Cardi posed for a lot of photos by herself, but she was also joined by her man on the red carpet. They wrapped their arms around each other and kissed right on the lips in front of everyone! They both had their eyes closed as they embraced the PDA-filled moment, as well.

cardi b offset
Cardi B and Offset pack on the PDA at a pre-Grammy party. (AP Images)

To kick off 2020, Cardi and Offset attended Clive Davis’ famous pre-Grammy party together. Cardi rocked a super daring, plunging pink dress, and Offset could not take his eyes off of the parts of her that were exposed in it! On the red carpet, he let his eyes wander to her chest, and Cardi ate it up. She leaned into her hubby and smiled, even putting a hand playfully on his chest at the same time.

cardi b offset
Cardi B jumps on Offset’s back as they perform together. (AP Images)

Over the years, Cardi and Offset have collaborated musically, and the chemistry between them is electric when they perform together. For one fiery performance, Cardi jumped on Offset’s back while spitting out her verse. She didn’t seem distracted from the music at all as she wrapped her legs and arms around the rapper.

cardi b offset
Cardi B and Offset makeout on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet. (AP Images)

In another steamy pic from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Cardi and Offset made out on the red carpet. He held her leg around his waist and dipped her back as they both leaned in for the very public kiss. There are plenty of more PDA moments between these two, though — and you can scroll through the gallery above to check them out!