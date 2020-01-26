Cardi B Stuns In A Low-Cut Pink Dress While Cuddling With Husband Offset At Pre-Grammy Party

Holy moly Cardi B! The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper wore quite the eye-catching ensemble at a star-studded pre-Grammy party.

Talk about making an entrance! Cardi B, 27, was channeling Jennifer Lopez, 50, in her legendary Versace dress vibes when she arrived to Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammy party on Saturday, January 26. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star absolutely sizzled in a sparkly pink dress that hugged her curves to complete perfection. It was also strategically designed for her to show off her, umm, chest area that kind of stole focus from the overall look. Cardi opted to wear her jet black hair down and let the floor-length outfit do the talking by not accessorizing it at all with any kind of jewelry. Her rapper husband Offset, 28, cut a handsome figure next to his ladylove in a forest green suit over a black top and black shoes. He chose to wear some bling to coordinate his ensemble as the “Clout” emcee was spotted with a ton of ice around his neck and on his wrists.

PDA alert! Cardi & Offset looked blissfully in love with one another on the major red carpet as they struck a variety of poses while holding each other tightly. One pic showed the Grammy winner gazing at her man with the biggest smile on her face while another had him gently grabbing her sides. They even shared an intimate kiss together before making their way inside the celeb-packed evening.

Cardi dressing this provocatively should really come as a shock to no one. It’s kind of what she’s been known for over the past couple of years and her fanbase can not get enough of her amazing outfits that she rocks at each award show she attends. Her most recent outing found the mother-of-one attending Paris Fashion Week in a skintight black dress covered in metal keys with a matching face mask and hat that only showed her eyes and mouth. OMG!

There were plenty of other amazing stars at Clive’s party last night. Others who earned major style points while there included supermodel Naomi Campbell, 49, actress Priyanka Chopra, 37, and rapper Lil’ Kim, 45.