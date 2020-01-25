14 Celebrities Celebrating At 2020 Pre-Grammys Parties: Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani & More

You didn’t hear? The Grammys are basically underway! Pre-Grammys parties are in full swing and all the biggest and brightest stars are heading to the hotspots. Check out some of our favorites!

Before the stars hit the red carpet on Jan. 26 for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, they are hitting up some of the glamorous pre-Grammy parties! Everyone from nominees to music’s rising stars all brought out their best looks. Naturally, the pre-Grammies parties offer an opportunity for artists to let loose before the nerve-wracking awards ceremony. What’s more, fans get a glimpse at their favorite singer’s style before all eyes — and camera lenses — are on them!

One star who won’t have to stress the night of the Grammys, however, is actress Kate Beckinsale. The Underworld star stepped out at the Spotify Best New Artist party at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood on Jan. 23 and looked so glamorous in her black jumpsuit. Kate went for a mix of classic and contemporary with her ensemble. The dramatic tulle sleeves of her outfit offered a bit of old Hollywood pastiche to the contemporary jumpsuit. The actress was literally sparkling from head to toe, and her ensemble featured a plunging neckline down her torso. While Kate was looking so glam for the night of fun, other’s may have been using the night out as an opportunity to gear-up for the thrilling weekend!

Billie Eilish was, naturally, on hand and rocked a neon outfit to the Spotify Best New Artist party, as well! The “Bad Guy” singer looked cool, calm, and collected while posing for a number of photos before heading into the event. Billie perfectly accessorized her neon green ensemble with a pair of sunglasses, while her signature hair added the same pop of color to her look! As for jewelry, Billie opted for a choker and a number of rings on her fingers. Billie is one of the major nominees for the Jan. 26 telecast. With six nominations under her belt — at her first Grammys! — it’s bound to be an exciting night for the budding artist, regardless of outcome.

One musical couple, who will more than likely use the Grammys as a date night, is none other than Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani! The duo posed for the cameras at Warner Music’s pre-Grammys party on Jan. 23, 2020. Gwen looked amazing in her bedazzled mini dress, which she paired with high boots. Her ensemble was so intricately detailed with sparkling beading; she was practically a walking work of art! Blake opted for a more relaxed look when it came to his outfit. The “God’s Country” crooner and Grammy nominee went for a blazer and loose fitting dress shirt with the top buttons undone. Blake beamed at the cameras, so proud to have Gwen by his side!

Clearly, the stars are already having a blast before music’s biggest night! We cannot wait to see what outfits they rock on Sunday night and look forward to seeing all the surprises that come with 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26!