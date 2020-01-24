Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Look So In Love At Pre-Grammys Party: They Were ‘Being Cute’ Together

Love was in the air for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as they attended Warner Music’s pre-Grammys party on Jan. 23 and posed for photos together at the star-studded event.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are gearing up for an epic performance at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, and ahead of the big event, they attended Warner Music’s pre-party in Los Angeles on Jan. 23. The couple hit the red carpet together and looked as in love as ever! Blake wore jeans, a button down and navy blazer, while Gwen looked stunning in a colorful, sequined mini dress, which she paired with thigh-high black boots. She also wore bold red lipstick and had her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

“They were very comfortable with each other, holding hands and doing the normal couple things, like holding onto each other, looking into each other’s eyes, and just being cute,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She looked great and may be in the best shape of her life.” At the Grammys, Blake and Gwen will perform their 2019 duet, “Nobody But You,” which was released in December on Blake’s most recent album. The two have performed on television and at award shows before, but the Grammys are their biggest duet stage yet!

Blake and Gwen’s relationship has been going strong for more than four years now, as they first got together during the fall of 2015. At the time, both stars were going through divorces, and they bonded over their shared troubles while working on The Voice.

The two tried to keep the relationship under wraps at first, but it wasn’t long before fans figured out that there was something going on between them. Now, they’ve created a beautiful life together, and it truly seems like they’re happier than ever!