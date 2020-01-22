Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Makeout In Hot New Photo Ahead Of Grammys Performance

New year, same happy couple! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani proved their romance is going strong with a hot new PDA pic posted to Twitter on Jan. 21.

Blake Shelton, 43, and Gwen Stefani, 50, are not shy when it comes to packing on the PDA, and they were at it again in a new photo that Gwen posted to Twitter on Jan. 21. The pic is a close-up shot of the pair locking lips. Gwen’s eye makeup looks incredible in the pic, as her eyes are shut while she leans into her man. She captioned the image, “#NewProfilePic,” and then delivered by setting her Twitter profile image to the same shot. Gwen is often changing up her Twitter image to new pics of Blake, and this might be the cutest yet!

This PDA post comes hours after Blake and Gwen dropped the highly-anticipated video for their song, “Nobody But You.” In the video, the couple shows off their love even MORE by kissing and cuddling while serenading each other with the romantic song. “Nobody But You” debuted on Blake’s most recent album, which was released in December. The lovebirds will be performing the track at the Grammys on Jan. 26, and fans are already buzzing about how incredible the performance will be!

This is not the first time that Blake and Gwen have collaborated, though! In 2016, just months after they first got together, they teamed up on the track “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” Then, Blake was featured on Gwen’s original holiday song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which was part of her 2017 Christmas album.

It’s been more than four years since Blake and Gwen unexpectedly got together on the set of The Voice in the fall of 2015. At the time, the two were going through public divorces from their exes, Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale. It helped connect them in a way that they never saw coming, and both have been open about feeling like they were “saved” by each other. SO sweet!