Kate Beckinsale, 46, Slays In 2 Sexy Sheer Sequin V-Neck Jumpsuits — See Her Dazzling Looks

Kate Beckinsale always makes a statement on the red carpet & that’s exactly what she did not once, but twice in the past week, when she rocked two sexy sequin jumpsuits!

When it comes to Kate Beckinsale, 46, the actress sure knows how to steal the spotlight on the red carpet, and Kate did just that in the past two weeks. Kate looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she attended the Spotify Best New Artist party at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood on Jan. 23 when she wore a sheer black jumpsuit. Kate’s one-piece ensemble was skintight and completely sheer while the entire piece was lined with stripes and covered in sequins. The bodice of the jumpsuit featured a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist, while the sheer fabric showed off her amazingly toned figure.

The best part of her look was definitely the sleeves which were massive tulle ruffle puffs that framed her face. She accessorized her look with a pair of black satin ankle-strap sandals and massive diamond earrings. As for her glam, her brown hair was done by hairstylist, Peter Savic, who parted her hair in the middle, slick back the sides and left the rest of her hair down in a voluminous blowout. Meanwhile, makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan, gave Kate a sultry burnt red smokey eye with super voluminous lashes.

Just a few days prior, Kate attended the 2020 Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in LA on January 18 when she dazzled in a gold Zuhair Murad jumpsuit. The skintight one-piece was also completely sheer and covered in crystals and sequins, while a plunging V-neckline revealed her bare chest. A crystal bedazzled belt cinched in her tiny waist while the tight pants flowed out into flared hems. The sleeves of the outfit featured a cutout cape that was draped over her shoulders and she topped her look off with a pair of Graziela Gems earrings, and rings by EFFY Jewelry, Yvan Tufenkjian, and Le Vian.

We absolutely loved both of Kate’s outfits and she definitely knows how to pull off a sequin jumpsuit!