Kate Beckinsale’s Sparkly Purple Makeup At 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards: How To Get Her Exact Look

Kate Beckinsale looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in LA on Jan. 12 when her purple makeup stole the show & Kate’s makeup artist revealed the exact steps to take to get her look!

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Kate Beckinsale, 46, always manages to make a statement, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in LA on January 12. The actress opted to wear a stunning sparkly lavender Julien Macdonald gown with an exaggerated one-shoulder sleeve that was complete with a massive bow and long sheer cape. The sparkly bodice of the dress was cinched in at the waist, while the rest of the gown featured a thin sheer skirt that revealed her toned legs. Kate topped off her look with jewels by Kallati, Djula, and Yvan Tufenkjian, but it was her flawless glam, done by celebrity makeup artist, Rob Scheppy, that truly stole the show. Kate’s glam was inspired by “Kate’s shimmering lavender dress,” Rob revealed.

To get the look, Rob shared with HollywoodLife, the five steps he took using Giorgio Armani Beauty products, which you can follow below:

COMPLEXION: Rob gently massaged the Luminous Silk Primer into her skin to give it a base for foundation, leaving her complexion “radiant and smooth.”

Next, Rob mixed Luminous Silk Foundation in 7 with Fluid Sheer in 10 to give light coverage with a glowing finish. To give Kate a natural pink cheek flush, Rob applied Neo Nude A-Blush in 50 on the apples of Kate’s cheeks, adding a hint of creamy color.

To set the skin, Rob lightly dusted Neo Nude Compact Powder Foundation all over her face, neck, décolleté, arms, and legs, giving her a subtle bronze glow.

EYES: Rob applied Eyes to Kill Stellar in 5, to her top and bottom lids, blending it in with his finger, which created a rosy pink shimmery smokey eye. Completing her eye look, Rob lined her lids with Eyes To Kill Lacquered Liquid Eyeliner in 1 and coated her lashes with Black Ecstasy Mascara.

LIPS: First, Rob lined her lips with the Smooth Silk Lip Pencil in 4 and then he added Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in 508, which gave her a soft rosy pink lip.

As for her hair, Kate parted her brown, honey-highlighted hair in the middle, leaving it down in voluminous, big old-Hollywood waves. She looked absolutely flawless for the show and we loved her look!