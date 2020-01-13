Kate Beckinsale, 46, Expertly Lifts Her Leg Up While Getting Glam For Critics’ Choice Awards

Kate Beckinsale sure is flexible! She lifted her leg high into the air for her makeup artist to apply product to her entire limb, as she got ready for the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 12.

Kate Beckinsale‘s longtime devotion to yoga sure paid off when it came time to get ready for the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 12. The 46-year-old actress shared an Instagram video on Sunday, showing her sitting on a tall chair in her kitchen as her glam team went to work on her. In one of the more impressive celebrity feats of prepping for an awards show, Kate’s makeup artist Rob Scheppy gave her arms and legs a rub down with foundation to keep her skin-tone even. The super flexible Underworld actress also made his job easy by lifting her right leg high into the air so that her thigh was nearly even with her shoulder.

Kate was seen getting ready in a white top that exposed her shoulders and arms. The top also matched her tiny shorts, which exposed her skin quite a bit. Her long limb also showed off how toned she is, from her thigh all the way down to her feet. As she held her leg high in the air, Rob rubbed a light layer of the natural colored hue down the entire length of her limb.

Even when he was done and the makeup needed to set, Kate held her leg up in the air with her thigh, while bending it at the knee so that the foundation could properly dry. Then, the artist applied a light layer of the same shade to Kate’s arms. In the meantime, her hairstylist was using a curling wand to put loose curls in Kate’s gorgeous brunette locks, which she wore down the red carpet at the awards show.

Kate made getting ready for the awards ceremony look easy, as she had her furry white cat Clive in her lap, while TLC‘s iconic tune “No Scrubs” played in the background. “Getting ready for the #criticschoiceawards with @robscheppy, @peter.savic, Clive, Myf and NO SCRUBS. Rob’s pretty thorough,” Kate captioned her IG video. Once she hit the red carpet, Kate’s legs were slightly visible through the sparkly pale lavender Julien Macdonald gown she wore to the CCAs. The skirt was somewhat sheer and featured a side-slit, so evening out the skin tone on her legs came in handy.