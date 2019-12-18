Kate Beckinsale, 46, Reveals Her Diet Dos & Don’ts Like Chocolate & 6 Day A Week Workouts

Kate Beckinsale opened up in the latest issue of Women’s Health, detailing her fitness and diet regimen and sharing how she stays ‘connected to’ her body.

Kate Beckinsale, 46, is in the best shape and frame of mind of her life! The actress shared in a new profile with Women’s Health how she maintains her toned physique, and why she really values the mental benefits of her workouts. “I’m very connected to my body, so if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically,” the Underworld star shared with the outlet. “So it’s usually a good idea for me to go do something physical to get rid of it. I kind of have to think of myself as a horse or something – time for a run around the paddock.”

For Kate, working out and exercising reaps far more benefits for her than just the physical. The actress went on to share that, for her, “exercise is almost more important to me moodwise.” She even makes a habit of maintaining that feeling, hitting the gym six mornings a week with trainer Brad Siskind of Gunnar Peterson’s gym. While it’s clear from the cover of the magazine and an image from the profile that the physical effects are definitely there, Kate considers those “aspects feel like a great side effect.”

As for some of her favorite workouts, though, Kate has really taken a shining to Yoga, which she credits for balance. Another way it’s helped, she’s found is in her own line of work. “I haven’t been injured while doing an action movie, and I think it’s partially from practicing yoga,” she shared. But there’s another surprising exercise that she finds benefits both her body and mind! “I just got into trampolining and it’s the great thing…it makes you feel kind of jolly.”

Of course, working out and diet go hand-in-hand when it comes to Kate’s health, as well. Over the years she’s observed what her body can take in and what doesn’t really work for her, and didn’t mince words about it, either. “I think some people’s systems are just a bit sensitive to things,” The Widow star went on to explain. “If you told me you had nausea yesterday, I might start throwing up myself. If I ate too much dark chocolate, it would be like someone else taking cocaine.”

Kate is unquestionably one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood. However, she, too, still feels the pressures of an industry that judges women’s bodies far more harshly than their male counterparts. “In general, I think women are body-shamed 100 million percent more than men,” she confessed to the outlet. While the industry she works in is going through a great deal of change in terms of gender parity and framing conversations around body image in a more positive light, Kate has her own thrilling part to play. Her next project, a dark comedy titled Jolt, will see the actress work with director Tanya Wexler in a film about a woman with “this rage disorder.” Bringing that story to life was, for Kate, “quite a nice thing to get to do that with a female director.”