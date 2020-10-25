Gigi Hadid Posts First Selfie Since Giving Birth & Rocks Vote T-Shirt, Urging Fans To Cast Ballots

In her 1st selfie since welcoming her daughter, Gigi Hadid reminded fans that they have ‘a week and a half’ to get their votes in for the presidential election early.

Gigi Hadid, 25, was flawless in her first selfie since becoming a mom! The Maybelline model looked natural and make-up free in a post shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, Oct. 25, opting to keep her blonde hair down and in loose waves. Gigi shared a very important message with her black t-shirt that read “Vote” in multiple colors, designed by Prabal Gurung ($115).

“I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate,” Gigi wrote in her caption. The California native went on to encourage her 60 million followers to exercise their right to the vote and head to polls “early.”

“YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF…IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU,” she added. “IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!) IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!!” she wrote, encouraging her fans to share their plans to vote in the comments.

Her Prabal Gurung t-shirt isn’t just a statement piece, but a charitable one: the designer has pledged to donate 15% of proceeds to the charity When We All Vote. She paired the top with a bright yellow pair of pants for an ’80s vibe. In her post, she included maps with dates for various states to vote early, as well as another powerful message.”Vote as if your skin is note white, your parents need medical care, your spouse is an immigrant, your land is on fire, your child is transgender,” part of the message read. “Because privilege has no place in an election but empathy does,” it concluded.

The gorgeous new photo of Gigi comes just a month after she gave birth to her daughter with Zayn Malik, 27. News of the happy arrival was confirmed by both Gigi and Zayn on social media Sept. 23. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love”, Gigi captioned a sweet snap of Zayn and the baby’s hand.

Zayn added in a post of his own, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful…to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.” The former One Direction singer also penned, “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.” The couple have stayed fairly private since the new arrival, however, Gigi revealed BFF Taylor Swift, 30, sent a gift!

News that Gigi and Zayn — who began dating in the fall of 2015 — were expecting leaked in April of this year. The model herself confirmed the news in an interview with Jimmy Fallon just a few days later. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she gushed in the virtual interview, which she did from her family’s Pennsylvania farm where she was in quarantine with her mom Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid, 24.

Gigi Hadid reveals her baby bump in new video. 👶 pic.twitter.com/j5MRxnozNL — Buzzing Pop🍯 (@BuzzingPop) July 15, 2020

Gigi stayed fairly low-key during her pregnancy, but took to Instagram live to reveal her growing baby bump in July! Lifting up her checkered white and green shirt, the runway star looked absolutely ready to pop. “Right now I just want to experience it … I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and worry about having to look cute or post something,” she said in the video.

