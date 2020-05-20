Pregnant Gigi Hadid Responds To Speculation She Has Fillers In Her Cheeks In New Makeup Video

Gigi Hadid broke her silence amid rumors surrounding her face shape in a ‘natural’ makeup tutorial for Maybelline. The model clarified if her ’round’ face is the result of injections — or her baby!

Gigi Hadid, 25, made one thing clear: her naturally full cheeks aren’t the result of cosmetic enhancements — or even her bun in the oven! The subject came about as the model and expecting mother filmed a “natural / zoom meeting-ready makeup” tutorial with artist Erin Parsons for Maybelline’s Instagram Live session on May 20. “It’s so funny, the things you see online,” Gigi said in regards to the comments people make about her body. She added, “People think that I shape my brows, like I shape my brows really arched. If you look at baby pictures of me, I’ve had these crazy arched brows since I was born. Also that people think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round—I’ve had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know.”

On the subject of face shape, Erin said, “Oh yeah, I know. I was wondering if you were going to come on and suddenly have like, more weight in your face or whatever, but I feel like you look exactly like I remember you.” Gigi joked that her cheeks can’t get any rounder, saying, “Well, I think I like, have the cheeks already, so it’s like there’s not a lot to like, fill in.”

Erin was curious, however, if Gigi noticed any other natural changes in her appearance. “Most women who get pregnant, they’ll get the cheeks. Sometimes the nose gets bigger. Have you ever seen that? It gets wider,” she asked. Gigi leaned in closer to the camera to inspect her nose, and nonchalantly said, “Maybe…it might…We’re happy with the natural process of the world.” The only answer that matters! Then, Gigi reiterated “for those wondering” that she has has “never” injected anything into her face — although she’s “so happy” for others who choose to do so, if it makes them “happy.”

News first broke that Gigi and her off-again, on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, were expecting a baby on April 28. Gigi confirmed TMZ’s report in a pre-taped appearance for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that aired two days later! “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support. Especially during this time, ” Gigi said while quarantining at her family’s farm with Zayn in Pennsylvania. She added, “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

This leaves fans to wonder what’s in store for the future of the baby’s parents! “Zayn is determined to marry Gigi,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, shortly after the pregnancy was confirmed. “They haven’t made any announcements about an engagement but it’s only a matter of time. He is very eager to make her his wife. It won’t shock any of their friends if they secretly get married before the baby is born. They can always do the big wedding after.” Gigi and Zayn appeared to reunite at the end of 2019, and have been going strong since.