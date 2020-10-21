Rihanna Enjoys Rare Outing To Grocery Store In Wild, Red Flare Pants & Vintage Tee — See Pic

Rihanna worked her signature, unique style while heading to Ralphs and Bristol Farms for some grocery shopping! Check out the singer and mogul’s off-duty fashion here!

Even Rihanna has to head out and get groceries every once in a while! The fashionista, 32, was spotted out and about heading to Ralphs and Bristol Farms in the early morning of October 19th. As opposed to her high-fashion threads, Rihanna opted for something comfortable, casual, and no less trendy! Rihanna sported a pair of extra-wide leg, fiery red pants.

Along with her bold red bottoms, Rihanna wore a vintage T-shirt that read “firefighter” in bold print along with a design of a truck. The Savage X Fenty founder added a pair of sunglasses, and pulled her long braids up into a bun. The mogul also wore a black face mask, adhering to all necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s very rare for Rihanna’s longtime fans to see the artist sporting something so casual. In fact, most of the time the private star is spotted on the red carpet, wearing the latest trend or creating one on her own! Most recently, the fashion mogul gave her fans a real treat by introducing her latest Savage X Fenty line in a special 2020 show.

Rihanna absolutely slayed in every single one of her looks. She wore predominantly black lace ensembles, as well as a cinched black leather jacket. But Rihanna, who’s always the first to shine the light on her peers, gave artists like Lizzo, Willow Smith, Demi Moore, and others their time to shine in fabulous lingerie looks, too! Rihanna couldn’t have been prouder of the work she and her team accomplished with their second fashion show event, and a source close to the singer gushed about all the “surprises” she had in store for fans.

By October 2, fans saw all of the hard work that Rihanna had put into her show. The event was an extravaganza of gorgeous pieces of lingerie for every woman’s body type. It’s been incredible to see Rihanna come into her own as a powerhouse businesswoman and artist. She’s evolved so much since the beginning of her career, and we cannot wait to see where her work — as well as her fashion sense — takes her next!