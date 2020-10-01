Willow Smith, 19, Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Of Her Savage Lingerie Look For Rihanna’s Fashion Show

Slay! Willow Smith stunned in this all-black ensemble, including a black silk top & fishnet stockings from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line.

Willow Smith, 19, just teased her super sexy look for Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty show! In a dimly lit photo taken on set, the Red Table Talk host posed in what appeared to be a black silk pajama button down, black lace panties and fishnet stockings. “1 day left until <#SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW> VOL. 2,” Willow wrote, along with a fire emoji. “Tune in tomorrow on @amazonprimevideo and shop the collection on @savagexfenty and @amazonfashion,” she plugged.

The model accessorized with a long diamond chain around her neck, feather earrings and a ring. Through the moody green light that reflected off her highlighter (likely Fenty Beauty’s Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter), her smoldering eye shadow and luscious lashes could be seen. We can’t wait to see Willow walk down the runway in this ultra-sexy look alongside this years’ roster, including Demi Moore, Rosalía, Ella Mai, Normani and Paris Hilton!

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sultry snap, and took to the comments to show some love! “u are a goddess,” and “an absolute QUEEN” two gushed, while others were loving her ensemble. “Dat silk and those fishnets girlllllll….” and “can’t wait to see u on that stage! gonna kill it!” others added.

Anticipation has been building for Rihanna’s second Savage X Fenty show following the star-studded 2019 event that featured models Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid. The performances were epic too, with appearances by Big Sean, Halsey and Migos — and this years’ won’t disappoint! “Rihanna can’t wait for the world to see Vol. 2 of her Savage X Fenty show. It’s something she’s put her whole heart into and she’s thrilled to debut the new Fall 2020 collection,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Her unique fashion show will definitely feature some surprises, whether it be in the form of the fashion or the talent. But as the Executive Producer and Creative Director, Rihanna knows what she’s doing so it’s highly unlikely any information she doesn’t want out there will be released before it drops on Amazon Prime on Oct. 2,” our source also added.