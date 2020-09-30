Rihanna ‘Can’t Wait For The World To See’ Her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Full Of ‘Surprises’

It’s going to be a big task for Rihanna to top her Sept. 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show slash concert at Barclays Center. In 2020, she’s got some major surprises planned for her collection’s Volume 2.

Rihanna staged the mother of all New York Fashion Week shows in 2019, using Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to pull off her Vol. 1 Savage X Fenty show including supermodels, top celebs wearing her sexy lingerie designs and performances from Big Sean, Migos, Halsey and more. In 2020’s age of COVID-19 and social distancing, she’s still got highly ambitious plans for her Oct. 1 Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 follow-up, which like it’s predecessor, will be filmed to air in an Amazon Prime special the following evening.

“Rihanna can’t wait for the world to see Vol. 2 of her Savage X Fenty show. It’s something she’s put her whole heart into and she’s thrilled to debut the new Fall 2020 collection,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the hands-on brand’s 32-year-old founder. The singer turned entrepreneur launched the wildly successful lingerie brand in May 2018.

“Her unique fashion show will definitely feature some surprises, whether it be in the form of the fashion or the talent. But as the Executive Producer and Creative Director, Rihanna knows what she’s doing so it’s highly unlikely any information she doesn’t want out there will be released before it drops on Amazon Prime on Oct. 2,” our insider continues.

In Sept. 2019, Rihanna put together a mix of models and celebs to wear her new lingerie designs, including Gigi Hadid and sister Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls, actress Laverne Cox, and singer Normani, who later became Savage X Fenty’s first brand ambassador in Nov. 2019. Cara, Bella and Normani will be returning to the catwalk, and this year will be joined by the likes of Willow Smith, Paris Hilton, and making their Savage X Fenty debuts, Demi Moore and Lizzo. It’s unclear whether Gigi will be a surprise guest, as she gave birth to a baby girl 11 days ago on Sept. 19.

“If Gigi is walking the show and anyone involved in their inner circle or the production knows, you can be sure they’re not talking,” our source spills. The 25-year-old announced on Sept. 23 that she and boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, had welcomed a daughter over the previous weekend. The baby’s name has yet to be revealed. But the gorgeous new parents could still end up in attendance, even if Gigi doesn’t want to get back into catwalk duties so soon. Performers for the 2020 event will include Travis Scott, Rosalía and Miguel, with additional assists from Bad Bunny, Mustard, Roddy Rich and Ella Mai.