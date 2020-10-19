Hailey Baldwin Gets A ‘J’ For Justin Bieber Tattooed On Ring Finger After 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Hailey Baldwin managed to squeeze in a tattoo appointment while in New York for Justin Bieber’s ‘SNL’ gig over the weekend. See the model’s 2 new tats, including her ring finger ink honoring her hubby!

Hailey Baldwin added some new meaningful ink to her body! The model, 23, hit up her go-to tattoo spot, Bang Bang in New York City this weekend for two small-sized, black and white tattoos on her ring finger and on the bottom of her neck. Celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K shared his completed work in a post on Instagram, which described the meaning behind Hailey’s new tats.

“J is for @justinbieber,” Mr. K wrote in reference to Hailey’s ring finger tattoo honoring her husband Justin Bieber. Her second tat, which reads “beleza” means “beauty in Portuguese,” the artist said. “It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece,” he added.

Hailey’s new ink was courtesy of Bang Bang’s Grand street location, where she, along with the “Holy” singer, 26, usually visit tattoo artist JonBoy (née Jonathan Valena). JonBoy — whose clientele includes the likes of Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott — was responsible for tattooing Justin’s face (a tiny cross near the corner of his eye) in 2016.