See Message
Hollywood Life

Javi Marroquin’s GF Lauren Posts Cryptic Message About An ‘Ending’ After He’s Accused Of Trying To Cheat

Javi Marroquin
SplashNews
Teen Mom 2 Kail Lowry book party for her first children's book "Love is Bubblegum" - Bel Air Pictured: Javi Marroquin,Kail Lowry Javi Marroquin Isaac Rivera Lincoln Marroquin Ref: SPL1177016 141115 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin and Isaac Elliot Rivera are seen in New York City. Pictured: Kailyn Lowry,Javi Marroquin,Isaac Elliot Rivera,Kail Lowry Javi Marroquin Kailyn Lowry Isaac Elliot Rivera Ref: SPL1125734 130915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Norway Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights
Teen Mom 2 Kail Lowry book party for her first children's book "Love is Bubblegum" - Bel Air Pictured: Javi Marroquin,Lincoln Marroquin,Kail Lowry Javi Marroquin Isaac Rivera Lincoln Marroquin Ref: SPL1177016 141115 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Teen Mom 2 Kail Lowry book party for her first children's book "Love is Bubblegum" - Bel Air Pictured: Javi Marroquin,Lincoln Marroquin,Kail Lowry Javi Marroquin Isaac Rivera Lincoln Marroquin Ref: SPL1177016 141115 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Evening Writer

Just one day after Kailyn Lowry accused Javi Marroquin of trying to cheat on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Javi’s girlfriend — Lauren Comeau — shared a very interesting post.

Lauren Comeau raised eyebrows with a cryptic post in the wake of the latest cheating attempt allegation against her boyfriend, Javi Marroquin. One day after Kailyn Lowry accused her ex-husband, Javi, of allegedly telling her “I want to f— you” on the Oct. 14 episode of Teen Mom 2, Lauren shared a message about an “important phase” in her life “ending” on her Instagram story!

View this post on Instagram

Is Lauren finally listening ??

A post shared by Destiny🥰 (@teenmomshaderoom_) on

“The Universe is saying to you today: ‘An important phase is ending in your life’,” the horoscope message began, which Lauren shared on Oct. 15. The horoscope continued, “This necessary ending will led you to find your true life path and purpose which you are prompted to fully undertake. Keep up the positive energies and expect further prosperity, fulfilment and happiness to enter your life.”

While it’s unclear whether or not Lauren posted this as a hint of her current status with Javi, the recent accusation made against her boyfriend was certainly shocking. On this past Wednesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn claimed that Javi was giving her a difficult time, since she had proposed a new trade-off system in which they meet halfway to exchange their son Lincoln, 6. “[Javi] texted me, too, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren,” Kailyn told Patrick, a Teen Mom 2 producer, on the show. Kailyn then insisted she has no beef with Lauren, saying, “I leave her alone. I don’t talk about her and I’ve liked it that way.”

However, Kailyn then went on to accuse her ex, Javi, of trying to “f–k” her while Lauren was at home with their son Eli, 1. “[Javi] pulled into the Wawa parking lot when I was getting gas. He opened the door and said, ‘I want to f— you,’ plain and simple. I said, ‘Bye Javi.’ And I have all the text messages of him trying to meet up,” Kailyn alleged, adding, “You’re willing to come to Middleton, [Delaware], to f— me but you won’t come to Middleton to meet me to get your son. Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f–k out of you.”

Kailyn regretted making these allegations on television, though, despite making the same claim about Javi wanting to “f–k” her on Teen Mom 2 in 2019. The MTV star issued both personal and public apologies to Lauren, which she revealed on Oct. 14. “I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me,” Kailyn began the apology.

Javi has also been accused of cheating with another woman in the home he shares with Lauren, per a report from Radar Online that came out in Aug. 2019 (the woman was not Javi’s exes Kailyn or Briana DeJesus). Shortly after the report came out, Javi issued a public apology to Lauren.