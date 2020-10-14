Kailyn Lowry Apologizes To Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend After Exposing His Hookup Request On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry regretted the ‘humiliation’ she put Lauren Comeau through. Kailyn accused Lauren’s boyfriend, Javi Marroquin, of asking to hook up — a claim she made on TV!

Kailyn Lowry, 28, is regretting accusing her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 27, of trying to cheat on his girlfriend Lauren Comeau on national television. On the Oct. 13 episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn insisted that Javi allegedly tried to hook up with her while his girlfriend, Lauren, was “at home” with their one-year-old son. While Javi has not confirmed Kailyn’s claim, his ex did hop on Twitter shortly after the episode aired to write an apology for Lauren.

I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv #TeenMom2 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 14, 2020

“I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv #TeenMom2,” Kailyn wrote.

The mother of four also claimed that she reached out to Lauren before posting her tweet. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well. #TeenMom2,” the MTV star wrote.

I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well. #TeenMom2 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 14, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, MTV aired the episode where Kailyn made her shocking claim about Javi’s alleged offer to hook up. Kailyn had been venting about Javi allegedly giving her a hard time after proposing a new system in which her two exes, Javi and Jo Rivera, meet her halfway while they handed off their children to one another.

“[Javi] pulled into the Wawa parking lot when I was getting gas. He opened the door and said, ‘I want to f— you,’ plain and simple. I said, ‘Bye Javi.’ And I have all the text messages of him trying to meet up,” Kailyn claimed on the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2. She added, “You’re willing to come to Middleton, [Delaware], to f— me but you won’t come to Middleton to meet me to get your son. Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f— out of you.”

Kailyn’s on-air comments also arrived after reportedly writing that her relationship with Lauren isn’t the same as her friendship with her other ex’s wife, Vee Torres, whom she once co-hosted a podcast with. A fan accused Kailyn of being “super rude to her other sons step mom,” and Kailyn allegedly wrote back, “welllllllp, first of all. That’s not Lincoln’s stepmom. Second of all, you have NO IDEA what goes on off-camera and the reason why it’ll never be the same type of relationship as I have with Vee. But go off, sis,” according to a screenshot of an Instagram comments exchange shared by @teenmomshaderoom_ on Oct. 9.

Javi then defended Lauren on Instagram, according to another screenshot shared by @teenmomshaderoom_ on Oct. 9. “We stay out of all this drama and 100% mind our own business. There is nothing ‘off cameras’ that creates drama. We don’t film,” Javi, who is now a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves, reportedly wrote. He continued, “It’s about the kids and that’s what we keep it at. Lauren helps me out tremendously when it comes to taking care of Lincoln. You guys hate on Lauren if she does too much or if she doesn’t do enough. Never hesitates when Isaac wants to come over. I’ve paid for my mistakes but Lauren doesn’t deserve this backlash at all.”

Kailyn had also claimed Javi tried to “f–k” her during an Oct. 2019 episode of Teen Mom 2. In August of 2019, a report had also surfaced alleging that Lauren caught Javi cheating on her with another woman inside their own home, and Javi issued a long apology on Instagram shortly afterwards.