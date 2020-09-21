Kailyn Lowry Jokes About Her ‘Baggage’ Ruining Her Romances: I Don’t Show ‘The Good Parts’

Kailyn Lowry had a theory as to why her relationships ‘haven’t worked out’ during an honest episode of her podcast. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star has recently been going through drama with her ex, Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry, 28, had an epiphany about her love life. “Maybe that’s why my relationships haven’t worked out, because I’m just, like, immediately, like, ‘Here’s all my baggage,’” the Teen Mom 2 star confessed on the Sept. 17 episode of her podcast Coffee Convos. She added, “Instead of showing them the good parts of me first, I just dive right into it.”

Kailyn also shared a snippet of this part of the interview on her Instagram, where she poked even more fun at her past romances. “Just troubleshooting my relationship issues on the newest episode of @coffeeconvospodcast,” the MTV star teased in the Instagram post’s caption, and added a laughing face emoji. Fans were laughing right alongside Kailyn, since they could relate!

Kailyn Lowry with her ex Chris Lopez, whom she shares her sons Lux and Creed Lopez with. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram/@kaillowry)

Kailyn is still looking for that special someone, after tweeting that she’s “ready to be a wife & be [with her] best friend forever” in Sept. 2019 (exactly one year ago). The mother of four is still enjoying life single, though, after recent drama with her ex Chris Lopez. Although they welcomed a second baby together — a baby boy named Creed — in July of 2020, Kailyn had already made it clear that she was not on good co-parenting terms with Chris before the child’s arrival.

The exes’ feud is still ongoing. Kailyn recently called out Chris for cutting the hair of their first son Lux, 3, “behind [her] back” in September. “I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f–k with me all you want…but the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool,” Kailyn ranted in an Instagram Live session. Chris clapped back in his own Instagram Live!

Right before the haircut drama, Kailyn also said that she and Chris do not “communicate at all” and couldn’t “remember the last time” she “heard from him” while appearing on iHeartRadio’s The Domenick Nati Show on Sept. 1. Before Chris, Kailyn was married to Javi Marroquin, the father of her six-year-old son Lincoln Marroquin. They married in 2012 but Kailyn filed for divorce in Dec. 2015, after battling marital problems like a heartbreaking miscarriage and Javi’s military deployment. Kailyn’s other famous ex is her high school sweetheart Jo Rivera, whom she shares her firstborn son Isaac Rivera, 10, with.