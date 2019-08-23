Javi Marroquin and fiancée Lauren Comeau’s reported fight came because he allegedly cheated on her in their own home with another woman, while Lauren was upstairs sleeping with their baby son!

Javi Marroquin‘s reported fight and possible split from fiancée Lauren Comeau, 27, was because the Teen Mom 2 star was allegedly unfaithful to her….in the couple’s own home! Cops were called to the pair’s Delaware pad on Aug. 17 to diffuse a fight and now the details are leaking out. “Javi threw a party Saturday night with friends and gym members at their house,” Radar Online reports and The Ashley Reality Roundup has confirmed. “At some point, Lauren went upstairs to go to sleep. When Lauren came back downstairs, she found Javi and a woman naked.”

The alleged cheating occurred in a downstairs bathroom where Lauren reportedly discovered the pair (and the other woman was not ex-wife Kailyn Lowry or ex-GF Briana DeJesus according to the sites). There were other party guests in the home at the time and the fight between Javi and Lauren over the alleged cheating got so intense that someone called Javi’s sister Lidia Marroquin to come pick up the couple’s 10-month-old son Eli. He was upstairs with mom Lauren when his dad was downstairs in the reportedly compromising position with another woman.

“People in the house were afraid that the fight was about to get physical between Lauren and Javi or Lauren and [the other woman] and they wanted to get the baby out of there,” The Ashley reports. “Lauren was absolutely enraged at Javi and the girl, because she considered her a friend.” City of Dover Police received a 911 call, but Javi complained about Lidia and not Lauren, telling dispatchers “I’m trying to get someone out of my house. I’m trying to go to sleep, but they won’t leave,” adding, “It’s a sibling, a sister.” On Aug. 20, the Dover Police Department told HollywoodLife: “Saturday, August 17 we responded to the address at 10:52 at night for a disturbance. However there was no crime committed to our knowledge and no arrests were made.”

While neither Javi or Lauren has commented on the possible split, on Aug. 19 two days after the alleged cheating incident, Javi shared an Instagram post with a quote that read: “If you ever feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come.” Lauren and Javi have unfollowed each other on social media and she’s deleted all photos of him from her Instagram account.