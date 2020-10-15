‘KUWTK’: Kendall Goes Off On Corey Gamble For Not Owning Up To His Part In Her Fight With Kylie

Kendall Jenner had a bone to pick with Corey Gamble on the Oct. 15 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ and their drama escalated when he called her ‘rude’ during a tense phone call.

After a drama-filled night in Palm Springs, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner still weren’t on speaking terms during the Oct. 15 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, Kendall was also pissed off at Corey Gamble, as she felt that he took Kylie’s side during the argument when he should have stayed neutral. Corey called Kendall to hash things out, and it led to another dramatic fight between them.

“I’m definitely not cool with how everything went down and I feel like you were the adult in the situation and you handled it very badly,” Kendall told Corey, who attempted to deflect his involvement in the fight to the sisters. “That was [all] you and your sister,” he said. “Y’all were going on for five minutes before I even opened my mouth. You had already called her names.”

That accusation set Kendall off even more, and Corey continued to insist that he wasn’t part of the drama. In a confessional, he added, “I was just trying to figure out how to solve a problem that was really a fight between two sisters. Like I said to Kris [Jenner]…I wish I wasn’t in the car. I didn’t want no part of that.”

Kendall wasn’t happy with Corey trying to deny his involvement, though. “You’re in the fight, Corey,” she clapped back. “You’re a hundred percent in the fight. You said ‘F*** you’ to my face and you can’t even say I’m sorry.” In her confessional, she also said, “Of course Corey’s going to deflect from saying f*** you to me by putting it all on me and Kylie and saying it’s only me and Kylie’s fight because he doesn’t want to be on bad terms with my mom. I don’t know how to feel about that. It doesn’t make me feel nice.”

From there, things escalated when Corey told Kendall, “Let me tell you one thing — you’ve been a rude person for years. You get riled up for no reason. I’m about to tell you the truth about how you are. You don’t apologize for nothing. You get into one thing and you have something to run and harp on.” At this point, Kendall was audibly pissed, and she fired back, “Just because I don’t kiss your a*** doesn’t mean I’m an a***hole. It just means I don’t f*** with you.”

At the end of the day, though, she was mostly upset that Corey refused to apologize to her. “I’m already pretty frustrated with the whole situation and hurt and offended,” Kendall admitted. “Corey…he’s just not right in this situation and I’d rather him just admit it, say sorry, and man up. But if that doesn’t happen, we’re just going to continue to go in circles.”

The conversation did not end on good terms between the two, but they weren’t the only ones left feeling frustrated. After all, Kris was MAJORLY stuck in the middle. “I still feel really bad about what happened and I feel really bad for Kendall that she’s so upset,” Kris explained. “But I also don’t like being put in the middle between my girls and Corey. It just feels really uncomfortable.”

Corey apologized to Kris for putting her in this situation, but also insisted that the drama was “blown out of proportion.” Meanwhile, Kendall met up with Khloe Kardashian to fill her in. “[Corey] basically kept repeating a lot of the same things, so I’m like, you know what…I’m done with this conversation,” she said. “I know I deserve an apology and [he] has not given me one. I have a big ego, but it’s not to the level where I wouldn’t be able to put it aside to do what was right in the situation.”

Aside from all of that drama, though, it was the tension with Kylie that was really getting to Kendall the most. “I just haven’t heard from Kylie in a week and that’s just kind of another slap in the face,” she revealed. “There’s been multiple times in the past couple of days when I thought about calling her and being the bigger person, but I kind of want her to grow up and realize what happened was wrong and that I do deserve that phone call.” We’ll have to wait and see what happens as this season of KUWTK continues!