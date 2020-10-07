‘KUWTK’ Preview: Kendall Jenner Flips Out On Kylie For Stealing Her Outfit — ‘You Ruined My Night’

Kylie Jenner called Kendall Jenner ‘a hater’ when they got into an argument over wanting to wear the same outfit during a sisters’ outing in Palm Springs, CA.

Kendall Jenner, 24, wasn’t too happy with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 23, after she found out she was wearing an outfit she was hoping to wear during a night out on the town in Palm Springs, CA with their other sisters, and it caused quite the argument between them! In a preview of the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which can be seen above, Kendall and Kylie can be seen getting ready for their outing along with older sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Kim Kardashian, 39, and Khloe Kardashian, 36, when Kendall, who is wearing a long-sleeved top and jeans, struggles to find a look she likes. “You want to try that cow shirt? Could be cute with your shoes?” Kourtney asks her before she refuses.

“No! I wanted to wear your brown other outfit,” the model says. “But then, Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f–k she wants.” The scene then cut to a clip of Kendall in a confessional admitting she wasn’t aware that they were all going out that night because they usually stay home whenever they’re in Palm Springs so she wasn’t prepared.

“Whenever we are in Palm Springs, we really just stay at the house. We don’t really leave the community and it’s always just chill vibes,” she says to the camera. “So, I didn’t even really think to bring something to go out in. I didn’t think we were gonna leave the house.” Kendall goes on to remind Kourtney that she got to the house first and was offered “those outfits first” so she doesn’t understand why Kylie is wearing what she wants. “So, that’s why I’m just annoyed,?” she confirms. Kourtney continues to try and help the situation by asking Kim if she has something to wear for the frustrated Kendall. “Yeah, she can go look! Wait, let me see what I’ve got,” Kim says before adding, “I like that” while Kendall walks out in her casual outfit. “Like, I literally look like I’m going to f–king lunch. You guys are all going out,” she answers. Kylie, who has no idea Kendall’s frustrated, is then shown taking shots with her mom Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble before telling Kendall she “looks cute”, but after her older sister waves off her comment, the two go at it with the verbal hostility. “Kendall! Oh, like, you deserve the outfit more?” the makeup mogul asks before calling Kendall “a hater”. “You’re not gonna ruin my f–king night. I’m having a good time,” she adds.

Although Khloe interjects to then tell Kendall that a new outfit is coming to the house for her and it will be “so bomb”, the brunette beauty continued to clap back at Kylie. “You ruined my f–king night, so I can do whatever the f–k I want to all night,” she yells.

The new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E! on Oct. 8.