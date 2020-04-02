‘KUWTK’: Kendall Jenner Reveals She Thinks Scott Disick Split Took A Major Toll On Kourtney

Kendall Jenner’s convinced that Kourtney Kardashian ‘didn’t deal’ with her 2015 split from Scott Disick, which led to a lot of issues between her sisters in the latest preview for the April 2 episode of ‘KUWTK.’

Kendall Jenner has a theory on the route of her big sister, Kourtney Kardashian‘s, trust issues. In the latest preview of the season 18 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe, 35, shares with her supermodel sister, 24, her lengthy message that she sent Kourt, 40, following their explosive fight that saw Kourtney get into a physical altercation with their sister, Kim, 39. “You’re someone who I love and respect and I want you to always feel good when you’re around me,” Khloe read her text to Kourtney from her phone. “Whatever we can do where the communication improves, I will do that.” But it wasn’t until nine hours later that Khloe got a response from her sister. “She sent me a video of the private plane she was on,” Khloe revealed in dismay. Kendall, sipping some tea, spilled her own take on her older sister’s issues.

“I don’t think she’s extremely self-aware,” Kendall admitted to Khloe. “She can’t sit back and be like, ‘All right, I was wrong.'” Naturally, Khloe shared in her confessional just how “frustrating” it is to be in this circumstance with Kourt, especially after having “an amazing relationship” with her older sister for so many years. “She’s not even trying to make things right with me,” the Good American mogul confessed to the camera.

Soon, however, Khloe and Kendall’s conversation was halted when Scott Disick, 36, walked into the kitchen. “We’re talking about Kourt,” Khloe shared with Scott. “She has made up her mind in life that she is taking on the victim role,” Khloe admitted to Kourtney’s former partner of nine years. “I don’t know how this happened,” Khloe, clearly exasperated, shared. But Kendall had her own theory as to Kourtney’s unpredictable behavior.

“Honestly, I think starting with their [Kourtney and Scott’s] breakup.” Clearly put off by the argument, Scott shrugged the assertion off. But Kendall had more thoughts on the sensitive matter. “I’m justing saying, I think that whole situation might have mentally f**ked her and I don’t think she dealt with it.” As longtime fans remember, Scott and Kourtney went their separate ways in 2015, after nearly a decade of dating and having three children together — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

Scott shared in his own confessional that, from his perspective, “I think Kourtney for a very long time has felt really misunderstood…I do know that she wants to be on good terms with everybody, it just doesn’t always come out that way.” Fans will have to see if Kourtney and her sisters come closer to an agreement when the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians begins on E! tonight, April 2, at 8 pm ET.