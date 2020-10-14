Ivanka Trump Gets Dragged For Tagging The Wrong Tiffany In Birthday Post: ‘Did You Forget Her Phone Number?’

Ivanka Trump faced criticism after she incorrectly tagged her little sister Tiffany Trump’s Twitter handle when wishing her a ‘Happy Birthday’ in a loving message.

Ivanka Trump, 38, got the attention of Twitter users when she posted a special 27th birthday message for her younger sister Tiffany Trump on Oct. 13, but it wasn’t the kind she expected. The oldest daughter of Donald Trump, 74, shared the same well-intentioned post on both Twitter and Instagram and although the handle she tagged was correct on Instagram it was incorrect in her tweet on Twitter (the correct one is @tiffanyatrump), and many users couldn’t resist trolling her for the mistake. “Happy birthday @tiffanytrump! Hope this year marks your best turn yet around the sun! Love you so much!” the tweet read along with a picture of her and Tiffany smiling when they were younger.

Happy birthday @tiffanytrump!

Hope this year marks your best turn yet around the sun! Love you so much! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jXPRemDCAD — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 13, 2020

It didn’t take long for one user to not only criticize the incorrect tag, but also the way she wished Tiffany a Happy Birthday. “How about this. Instead of saying it on Twitter and tagging an unused account, you, I don’t know, call her and tell her? Or did you forget her phone number?” the tweet read.

How about this. Instead of saying it on Twitter and tagging an unused account, you, I don’t know, call her and tell her? Or did you forget her phone number? — Fed Up (@fedupspeakout) October 13, 2020

“I reckon your birthday wishes don’t mean as much when you can’t even tag the right account,” another user wrote along with laughing emojis while a third posted, “Uh oh… you didn’t even get her Twitter handle correct What a great sister you are.”

I reckon your birthday wishes don't mean as much when you can't even tag the right account 😂😂😂 — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) October 13, 2020

Despite the mocking responses, Ivanka didn’t change her post and hasn’t replied to any of the comments. In her similar Instagram post, she added the same photo as the one on Twitter as long as several others of her and her younger sibling. Some included their family members, such as brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and others were just of the two of them smiling and posing at various events, including Tiffany’s graduation day. Tiffany, herself, seemed grateful for the gesture when she responded on Instagram with, “Thank you! I love you so much! 💕”

Although Tiffany is a bit more private than Ivanka, who has been actively involved in her father’s presidency, she often proudly shows up to all the big political events with the rest of her siblings. The sisters were most recently seen together during the first presidential debate between their dad and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, 77. Ivanka shared a snapshot that showed them happily posing in face masks backstage along with Melania Trump, 50, and sister-in-law Lara Trump, 38. “Let’s go!! us,” the caption read.