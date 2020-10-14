Tweets
Ivanka Trump Gets Dragged For Tagging The Wrong Tiffany In Birthday Post: ‘Did You Forget Her Phone Number?’

Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump
MEGA
First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump arrives to make introductory remarks prior to United States President Donald J. Trump making remarks at the Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons annual meeting in the Indian Treaty Room of the White House.Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, Washington DC, USA - 11 Oct 2018
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, wears a mask as she speaks with employees following a tour of Coastal Sunbelt Produce, in Laurel, Md Virus Outbreak Maryland, Laurel, United States - 15 May 2020
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump is greeted by local people as she arrives to Adzope, Ivory Coast, where she will visit Cayat, a cocoa and coffee cooperative. Trump is visiting Ethiopia and Ivory Coast to promote a White House global economic program for women Ivanka Trump, Adzope, Ivory Coast - 17 Apr 2019
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, right, reacts as she is greeted with singing and dancing at Moya, a textile and traditional crafts manufacturing center, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Trump is visiting Ethiopia and the Ivory Coast this week to promote a White House global economic program for women Ivanka Trump, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - 14 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Ivanka Trump faced criticism after she incorrectly tagged her little sister Tiffany Trump’s Twitter handle when wishing her a ‘Happy Birthday’ in a loving message.

Ivanka Trump, 38, got the attention of Twitter users when she posted a special 27th birthday message for her younger sister Tiffany Trump on Oct. 13, but it wasn’t the kind she expected. The oldest daughter of Donald Trump, 74, shared the same well-intentioned post on both Twitter and Instagram and although the handle she tagged was correct on Instagram it was incorrect in her tweet on Twitter (the correct one is @tiffanyatrump), and many users couldn’t resist trolling her for the mistake. “Happy birthday @tiffanytrump! Hope this year marks your best turn yet around the sun! Love you so much!” the tweet read along with a picture of her and Tiffany smiling when they were younger.

It didn’t take long for one user to not only criticize the incorrect tag, but also the way she wished Tiffany a Happy Birthday. “How about this. Instead of saying it on Twitter and tagging an unused account, you, I don’t know, call her and tell her? Or did you forget her phone number?” the tweet read.

“I reckon your birthday wishes don’t mean as much when you can’t even tag the right account,” another user wrote along with laughing emojis while a third posted, “Uh oh… you didn’t even get her Twitter handle correct What a great sister you are.”

Despite the mocking responses, Ivanka didn’t change her post and hasn’t replied to any of the comments. In her similar Instagram post, she added the same photo as the one on Twitter as long as several others of her and her younger sibling. Some included their family members, such as brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and others were just of the two of them smiling and posing at various events, including Tiffany’s graduation day. Tiffany, herself, seemed grateful for the gesture when she responded on Instagram with, “Thank you! I love you so much! 💕”

Although Tiffany is a bit more private than Ivanka, who has been actively involved in her father’s presidency, she often proudly shows up to all the big political events with the rest of her siblings. The sisters were most recently seen together during the first presidential debate between their dad and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, 77. Ivanka shared a snapshot that showed them happily posing in face masks backstage along with Melania Trump, 50, and sister-in-law Lara Trump, 38. “Let’s go!! us,” the caption read.