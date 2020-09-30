See Pic
Hollywood Life

Melania Trump Poses With Ivanka & Tiffany In 1st Ever Photo Of Them Together In Masks At Pres Debate — Pic

melania
AP Images
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, walk to board Air Force One, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Lee County, Ala., where tornados killed 23 people Trump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 08 Mar 2019
From left, Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump stand on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend a reception at No.10 Downing Street with foreign leaders ahead of the NATO meeting in London. NATO 70th Anniversary Summit, London, UK - 03 Dec 2019
President Donald Trump waits for his son Barron Trump, and first lady Melania Trump after speaking with reporters outside the White House before traveling to Alabama to visit areas affected by the deadly tornados, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 08 Mar 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Donald Trump supporters were delighted to see his wife Melania pose for a snap with his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, who she’s rarely seen with.

First Lady Melania Trump posed for a surprising Instagram photo ahead of the first presidential debate: a selfie with her stepdaughters Ivanka, 38, Tiffany, 26, and stepdaughter-in-law Lara Trump. In the snap, which was posted by Ivanka on September 29, the four women wore face masks as they showed their support for the POTUS as he faced off against Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

View this post on Instagram

Let’s go!! 🇺🇸

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Although it appeared to be a regular selfie, it caused a stir within in the Trump camp, as Melania has famously avoided posing for photos with her step daughters, or interacting with them much at all. “Let’s go!!” Ivanka wrote in her caption, accompanied by an American flag.

Her dad’s supporters jumped into the comments section to praise the very blonde family members of Donald Trump. “Prettiest first family in our nations history,” one wrote, while another commented, “Such beautiful women.” While Melania opted for a white, disposable face mask, her stepdaughters wore cloth designs in various shades of blue, and cheetah print.

melania
Melania Trump with Donald Trump and his kids. Image: AP Images

Trump came under fire on social media for multiple comments made during the first presidential debate, however perhaps the most damning was the fact he refused to condemn white supremacists. While moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News was discussing the protests over the summer in cities like Portland and Kenosha, he asked the president if he was “willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to violence.” Trump’s response was baffling.

He said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by! But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left.” His opponent Joe Biden then attempted to explain that antifa wasn’t actually an organization, but an ideology. Antifa, quite literally, means “anti-fascist” — the direct opposite what the group Trump name-dropped believes.