Donald Trump supporters were delighted to see his wife Melania pose for a snap with his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, who she’s rarely seen with.

First Lady Melania Trump posed for a surprising Instagram photo ahead of the first presidential debate: a selfie with her stepdaughters Ivanka, 38, Tiffany, 26, and stepdaughter-in-law Lara Trump. In the snap, which was posted by Ivanka on September 29, the four women wore face masks as they showed their support for the POTUS as he faced off against Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Although it appeared to be a regular selfie, it caused a stir within in the Trump camp, as Melania has famously avoided posing for photos with her step daughters, or interacting with them much at all. “Let’s go!!” Ivanka wrote in her caption, accompanied by an American flag.

Her dad’s supporters jumped into the comments section to praise the very blonde family members of Donald Trump. “Prettiest first family in our nations history,” one wrote, while another commented, “Such beautiful women.” While Melania opted for a white, disposable face mask, her stepdaughters wore cloth designs in various shades of blue, and cheetah print.

Trump came under fire on social media for multiple comments made during the first presidential debate, however perhaps the most damning was the fact he refused to condemn white supremacists. While moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News was discussing the protests over the summer in cities like Portland and Kenosha, he asked the president if he was “willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to violence.” Trump’s response was baffling.

He said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by! But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left.” His opponent Joe Biden then attempted to explain that antifa wasn’t actually an organization, but an ideology. Antifa, quite literally, means “anti-fascist” — the direct opposite what the group Trump name-dropped believes.