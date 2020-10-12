Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She’s Ready For ‘KUWTK’ To End Even Though It’s ‘Devastating’: I ‘Need A Nap’

Khloe Kardashian got very candid about her feelings regarding the end of ‘KUWTK,’ sharing on the ‘Emergency Contact’ podcast that she’s ready for ‘another chapter to open.’

Khloe Kardashian opened up about the end of an era, following the news that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is slated to finally reach its conclusion in 2021. “It’s devastating for all of us,” the reality TV star, 36, shared on the Emergency Contact podcast, with hosts Simon Huck and Melissa Gray Washington. “The day it happened, Malika [Haqq] and I were talking throughout the day, because you don’t have to be a main character — you’re still a part of this journey from day one, even if you were in the first episode or not,” Khloe shared, joined by her longtime friend on the podcast.

“You have been you Simon, you Malika, you guys have been our family. You’re on this journey with us and just for any chapter to end, that doesn’t mean everything is ending for good. That just means there’s room for another chapter to open,” she further explained. KUWTK has been a mainstay on E! ever since it premiered in 2007.

The reality TV series chronicled the lives, loves, and drama of the Kardashian and Jenner family members of the course of the last decade. So much of Khloe’s life — from her marriage to Lamar Odom, to her relationship with Tristan Thompson, co-parenting their two-year-old daughter True, and Tristan’s cheating scandal — was captured on the show. After over a decade, though, Khloe seems ready to part ways with the series that catapulted her family to stardom.

“It’s sad, but we’ve been doing this for 15 years,” Khloe continued. “We get two weeks off a year. It’s exhausting. We’re all in a different place in our lives and some of us need a nap.” Although Khloe is prepared for the series to come to an end, the idea of change has definitely thrown her through a loop. “It’s hard because I’m not good with change, but that doesn’t mean I don’t need a break,” she explained.

Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, revealed on September 8th that KUWTK will air its final episodes after roughly 20 seasons. Each member of the family has definitely dealt with the news in their own way. Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, revealed that Khloe was definitely taking the news the “hardest,” explaining that she had been crying so much since the shocking announcement.

Khloe made a statement herself on Instagram once the news became public. She took to the social media platform on September 8th with an official statement from her family. But her caption truly illustrated how appreciative she was for the show and the people who made it possible. “I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all,” she began the caption. “I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times,” Khloe continued. “I love you all. Thank you for the memories!”

The final episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air in early 2021.