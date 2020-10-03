True Thompson reunited with Chicago & Psalm West for a fun afternoon to carve pumpkins. Her dad Tristan Thompson was also on hand to help!

Move over Kris Jenner — there’s a new host in the KarJenner clan! True Thompson, 2, hosted the cutest get together ever with cousins Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 1, dubbed “Tutu’s Pumpkin Patch.” Her mom Khloe Kardashian, 36, captured the whole thing via Instagram story on Saturday, Oct. 3 and True looked like she was having a blast! “We’re gonna carve pumpkins! Go look!” the Good American founder said as her daughter ran towards a white table with pumpkins. Dad Tristan Thompson, 29, was also on hand for the event, which Khloe dubbed a “family pumpkin carving day.”

She looked so sweet with her hair in pig tails, a blue tie dye shirt and gray bike shorts, along with a fresh white pair of Converse sneakers. In another photo, True — who has the smile of her NBA star dad — rocked an ear-to-ear grin as she happily posed with a paint brush and her pumpkin! In the next video, Khloe used the “Heavenly Kingdom” filter by @josephklibansky to create a fun butterfly effect.

“Are you guys painting each other? No, paint the pumpkins! Paint the pumpkins!” Khloe instructed as her niece Chicago hilariously tried painting True’s face (who didn’t seem to mind). For her part, Chi was already rocking a purple mark on her right cheek, adding a dash of color. Little Psalm also ran up to his sister and cousin mid-painting, and looked ready for a seat at the table himself. The group looked like they were having so much fun as the classic tune “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire played in the background.

The cousins have had a busy week together as they also attended home school at Kylie Jenner‘s house with Stormi Webster, 2 (who, of course, had an Hermès backpack)! “First day of pre-school for the munchkins,” Khloe Kardashian captioned the pic of True, Stormi, Chicago, and Psalm on Sept. 30. The gang hit the books on day one with a teacher in one photo, and also got busy with some colorful playdough and paint! Psalm, the youngest of the bunch, even helped big cousin True out with what she was working on — so cute.