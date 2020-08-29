Exclusive
Lamar Odom ‘Hopes’ Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Happy’ If She Really Is Dating Tristan Thompson Again

Lamar Odom
AP Images
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and their beaus, NBA players Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson continue their tropical Puerto Vallarta getaway with friends. Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA in their private pool while friends looked on, while Kendall and the rest of group collectively flipped the bird, although it's not sure whether that was directed at Kendall's beau Ben Simmons, or the photographers in the distance. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mexico, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Lamar Odom fondly remembers ‘good times’ with ex Khloe Kardashian, but is ‘past’ old drama as he prepares to marry his fiancé Sabrina Parr!

Lamar Odom, 40, has nothing but positive thoughts for ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 36, especially when it comes to her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson, 29. “Whatever Khloe does, is up to her. He hopes she is happy and that is pretty much where things stand,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Lamar is happy with his life right now and if Khloe is happy to be with Tristan or not, he isn’t really focused on her love life…He understands he will always be connected with Khloe and that is fine. There were good times there but he has to move on and he has moved on,” the insider also said.

Lamar and Khloe’s romance began back in 2009, with the couple marrying on Sept. 27 of that year a month after meeting. The pair later appeared in their own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off Khloe & Lamar, which followed the couple’s trials and tribulations as Khloe struggled to get pregnant and Lamar played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Ultimately, Khloe filed for divorce in 2013 — withholding the petition in 2015 when the NBA star was in a coma after being found unconscious in Nevada. The divorce was finalized in Dec 2016.

Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom
Then-couple Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom. Khloe and Lamar married just a month after meeting in 2009, ultimately splitting in 2013. (AP Images)

Since, Khloe moved on with rapper French Montana then Cleveland Cavalier player Tristan. Khloe and Tristan welcomed daughter True, 2, in 2018, splitting shortly after her birth then again after he confessed to kissing Jordyn Woods, 22, at a party. Fans have speculated that the pair are back together a third time, which Scott Disick seemingly hinted at via an Instagram comment on Khloe’s Aug. 28 bikini post. “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend wrote, then deleted.

As for Lamar, he’s happily engaged to fiancé Sabrina Parr, 33, and focused on his future. “Lamar’s past is just that, his past. He has gone through many wars in his life and with Sabrina he has finally won and is in a great place.. He’s focused on his own. He is here to separate his past life with her and enjoy his current life with Sabrina,” they also said.