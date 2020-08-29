Lamar Odom ‘Hopes’ Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Happy’ If She Really Is Dating Tristan Thompson Again

Lamar Odom fondly remembers ‘good times’ with ex Khloe Kardashian, but is ‘past’ old drama as he prepares to marry his fiancé Sabrina Parr!

Lamar Odom, 40, has nothing but positive thoughts for ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 36, especially when it comes to her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson, 29. “Whatever Khloe does, is up to her. He hopes she is happy and that is pretty much where things stand,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Lamar is happy with his life right now and if Khloe is happy to be with Tristan or not, he isn’t really focused on her love life…He understands he will always be connected with Khloe and that is fine. There were good times there but he has to move on and he has moved on,” the insider also said.

Lamar and Khloe’s romance began back in 2009, with the couple marrying on Sept. 27 of that year a month after meeting. The pair later appeared in their own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off Khloe & Lamar, which followed the couple’s trials and tribulations as Khloe struggled to get pregnant and Lamar played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Ultimately, Khloe filed for divorce in 2013 — withholding the petition in 2015 when the NBA star was in a coma after being found unconscious in Nevada. The divorce was finalized in Dec 2016.

Since, Khloe moved on with rapper French Montana then Cleveland Cavalier player Tristan. Khloe and Tristan welcomed daughter True, 2, in 2018, splitting shortly after her birth then again after he confessed to kissing Jordyn Woods, 22, at a party. Fans have speculated that the pair are back together a third time, which Scott Disick seemingly hinted at via an Instagram comment on Khloe’s Aug. 28 bikini post. “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend wrote, then deleted.

As for Lamar, he’s happily engaged to fiancé Sabrina Parr, 33, and focused on his future. “Lamar’s past is just that, his past. He has gone through many wars in his life and with Sabrina he has finally won and is in a great place.. He’s focused on his own. He is here to separate his past life with her and enjoy his current life with Sabrina,” they also said.