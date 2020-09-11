Rob Kardashian: Why It ‘Breaks His Heart’ To See Khloe ‘Very Emotional’ & Crying Over ‘KUWTK’ Ending

“[Rob’s] been lending Khloe a shoulder to cry on, but he’s also grateful she has Tristan by her side as a friend and someone she can lean on,” our source tells us. As for how the show’s end will impact everyone — not just Khloe — our source adds, “This is the beginning of the next chapter for their family and [Rob’s] looking forward to what is next for everybody. It’s bittersweet but it will allow them a bit more personal time together and to focus on new projects.”

On Sept. 8, the E! network revealed that KUWTK will air its “final season” in 2021 (however, the next season is still set to premiere on Sept. 17). Although Kourtney Kardashian made it clear that she had been wanting to step away from the show before this decision was made, news of KUWTK ending all together had blindsided fans. Among the KarJenner family, Khloe took the news the hardest, according to Kris Jenner.