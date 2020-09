Rob Kardashian: Why It ‘Breaks His Heart’ To See Khloe ‘Very Emotional’ & Crying Over ‘KUWTK’ Ending

Rob Kardashian ‘made the decision’ to ‘step out of the spotlight’ a while ago. And yet, he’s still so upset to see Khloe devastated over the end of ‘KUWTK.’

Rob loves all of his sisters, but he has a special bond with Khloe and it breaks his heart that she's taking this the hardest," a KarJenner source EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife. Even though Rob has only appeared on one episode of KUWTK since 2019, he can still empathize with Khloe. There's a reason Rob Kardashian especially hates to see his sister, Khloe Kardashian, so grief-stricken over the fact that their family's longtime reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians will see its last days in 2021.

"Rob made the decision to step out of the spotlight a while ago, but he knows the show means the world to [Khloe]," our source explains. Rob has been trying to make the situation better, but is also looking towards Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe's two-year-old daughter True Thompson, to comfort the mourning E! star. Rob has recently developed a friendship with Khloe's ex, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player even shared a photo of his pool hangout with Rob during Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday festivities at Turks and Caicos in August!