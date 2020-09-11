Exclusive
Rob Kardashian: Why It ‘Breaks His Heart’ To See Khloe ‘Very Emotional’ & Crying Over ‘KUWTK’ Ending

Rob Kardashian ‘made the decision’ to ‘step out of the spotlight’ a while ago. And yet, he’s still so upset to see Khloe devastated over the end of ‘KUWTK.’

There’s a reason Rob Kardashian especially hates to see his sister, Khloe Kardashian, so grief-stricken over the fact that their family’s longtime reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians will see its last days in 2021. “Rob loves all of his sisters, but he has a special bond with Khloe and it breaks his heart that she’s taking this the hardest,” a KarJenner source EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife. Even though Rob has only appeared on one episode of KUWTK since 2019, he can still empathize with Khloe.
Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian have both appeared on KUWTK since the show’s premiere in 2007. While Khloe has remained as one of the main stars on the show, Rob gradually opted out of the spotlight, and only appeared on three episodes between 2018-2020. (Photo Credit: SplashNews)
“Rob made the decision to step out of the spotlight a while ago, but he knows the show means the world to [Khloe],” our source explains. Rob has been trying to make the situation better, but is also looking towards Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe’s two-year-old daughter True Thompson, to comfort the mourning E! star. Rob has recently developed a friendship with Khloe’s ex, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player even shared a photo of his pool hangout with Rob during Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday festivities at Turks and Caicos in August!

“[Rob’s] been lending Khloe a shoulder to cry on, but he’s also grateful she has Tristan by her side as a friend and someone she can lean on,” our source tells us. As for how the show’s end will impact everyone — not just Khloe — our source adds, “This is the beginning of the next chapter for their family and [Rob’s] looking forward to what is next for everybody. It’s bittersweet but it will allow them a bit more personal time together and to focus on new projects.”

On Sept. 8, the E! network revealed that KUWTK will air its “final season” in 2021 (however, the next season is still set to premiere on Sept. 17). Although Kourtney Kardashian made it clear that she had been wanting to step away from the show before this decision was made, news of KUWTK ending all together had blindsided fans. Among the KarJenner family, Khloe took the news the hardest, according to Kris Jenner.

“We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, but I think Khloe…is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced,” Kris admitted during the Sept. 9 episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest. The matriarch added, “It’s been a hard decision; I’m not going to lie. It’s been very emotional.”