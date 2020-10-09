See Message
Hollywood Life

Nicole Poturalski Claps Back At Haters On Her Social Media Amidst Brad Pitt Romance Rumors

Nicole Poturalski
Splashnews
Moments from Lana Mueller's fashion show at the House of Weekend in Berlin, Germany.Pictured: Nicole Poturalski,Franziska KnuppeJohanna KlumLilli HollunderNadeshda BrennickeThomas HayoThomas KretschmannSilvia KadolskyMandy BorkMilena KarlSofia Tsakiridoufashion by Lana MuellerBella OelmannNico PoturalskiGelena RoizenLana MuellermodelsMerle HolstRainer MeifertRomina BrenneckeJulia SteynsSara FasteRef: SPL1533704 060717 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - As actor Brad Pitt reunites with his EX Jennifer Aniston on the star-studded table read of the 1982 film Fast Times At Ridgemont High, His rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is pictured during a photoshoot for a Replay campaign in Milan. SHOT 9/17/20 Pictured: Nicole Poturalski BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - As actor Brad Pitt reunites with his EX Jennifer Aniston on the star-studded table read of the 1982 film Fast Times At Ridgemont High, His rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is pictured during a photoshoot for a Replay campaign in Milan. SHOT 9/17/20 Pictured: Nicole Poturalski BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Moments from Lana Mueller's fashion show at the House of Weekend in Berlin, Germany. Pictured: Nicole Poturalski Nico Poturalski,Franziska Knuppe Johanna Klum Lilli Hollunder Nadeshda Brennicke Thomas Hayo Thomas Kretschmann Silvia Kadolsky Mandy Bork Milena Karl Sofia Tsakiridou fashion by Lana Mueller Bella Oelmann Nico Poturalski Gelena Roizen Lana Mueller models Merle Holst Rainer Meifert Romina Brennecke Julia Steyns Sara Faste Ref: SPL1533704 060717 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Nicole Poturalski responded to online trolls who were leaving ‘hateful comments’ on her social media feed. The stunning model addressed her Instagram followers in German on her IG Story.

Nicole Poturalski is over the haters. The stunning model, 27, took to Instagram on October 9 to address some of the hurtful comments she has received on her own social media feed since rumors began that she is romantically linked to actor Brad Pitt. Nicole began her Instagram Story sitting in her car and addressing her followers in German. “I just don’t understand what goes on in the heads of such people,” she said.

Nicole Poturalski responds to haters on her Instagram Story.

She continued with her message, noting that she’s not “the kind of person to spread hate.” Nicole captioned each clip of her Instagram Story, beginning with, “hey guys, I’ve been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments.” She added that she doesn’t understand “why” someone would do or say something so unkind, asking anyone watching the clip “what is your benefit? Just in general I want to understand the train of thoughts.”

Nicole Poturalski responds to haters on her Instagram Story.

Nicole continued, telling viewers that she doesn’t “get it. It’s just so rude and so sad for those commenting.” As it would happen, Nicole had some advice for anyone who wanted to leave a mean message for her to find . “Just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or don’t like their content, easy,” she captioned one of her last clips.

Nicole Poturalski responds to haters on her Instagram Story.

Nicole’s message to her Instagram followers comes after the model began receiving some hurtful comments in mid-September, when her rumored relationship with the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star, 56, began heating up. One Instagram user even asked Nicole why she “hates” Brad’s ex, Angelina Jolie, amid the former couple’s ongoing divorce and custody proceedings.

Nicole Poturalski responds to haters on her Instagram Story.

But Nicole has only maintained positivity when it comes to her own posts. She previously captioned one of her posts “happy people don’t hate,” and has also posted images from reunions with friends along with her standard days of work. Brad and Nicole became linked at the end of August 2020. The two reportedly went on a romantic getaway to Paris, at the time. Rumors of their romance have been ongoing, as Brad and Angelina continue to battle in court over the custody of their six children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne, and Knox, both 12.