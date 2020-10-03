Watch
Brad Pitt’s Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski, 27, Stuns In Tie Dye Bikini Top 2 Days Before His Custody Trial

Nicole Poturalski took to her Instagram story to share a new eye-catching clip of herself showing off her incredible figure in a bikini top and matching pants while looking at the camera with confidence.

Nicole Poturalski, 27, proved she still knows how to rock a bikini look in the fall in her latest Instagram video! The model, who is rumored to be dating Brad Pitt, 56, shared the clip in her stories on Oct. 3 and in it, she looks gorgeous while rocking a blue and white-washed tie-dye style bikini top and matching pants. She holds up her phone in a mirror from the waist up before stepping back to show off her full body as her long dark locks are pulled back into a low ponytail and it was definitely a memorable, stunning moment!

Nicole’s latest video is just one of many posts the beauty has shared with her followers since making headlines for reportedly being seen “kissing” and “acting like loved up teenagers” with Brad before riding a private jet to Paris at the end of Aug. Neither one of them have confirmed a romance yet but that hasn’t stopped people from paying attention to the brunette’s every move. From her endless stylish outfits to her natural pretty features, she’s already becoming a huge inspiration to many women online!

As Nicole continues to work on her modeling career, Brad is preparing to attend the custody trial he has set regarding the six children he shares with ex Angelina Jolie, 45. Their time at court will being on Oct. 5 and plans to end on Oct. 23 and Brad is already getting attention for his witness list. The list will include security consultants, psychologists and a therapist as well as actress Jillian Armenante, 52, who starred in the 1999 film, Girl, Interrupted with Angelina.

Brad plans on testifying and having his attorneys cross examine his former wife in the trial, which will determine a final custody arrangement for their kids, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. They currently have a temporary arrangement, which allows Brad to see them on a regular basis, but it will be interesting to see how everything unfolds once the trial is over. The parents have been involved in the custody battle since Angelina filed for divorce in Dec. 2016.

Between Brad’s potential relationship with Nicole and his custody battle with Angelina, it’s clear to see that the actor has ups and downs in life just like everyone else. We look forward to seeing how everything progresses from here!