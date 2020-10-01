See Pics
Nicole Poturalski Rocks Sexy Crop Top Amidst Brad Pitt Romance Rumors: Plus, 5 More Of Her Hot Pics

Nicole Poturalski
Weekend Editor

Nicole Poturalski simply sizzled in her latest Instagram pic over a month after romance speculation started between her and hunky Brad Pitt.

If the Brad Pitt/Nicole Poturalski dating rumors are true, then he is one lucky guy (as is she for him!) The gorgeous German model, 26, has been the name on everyone’s lips amid buzz about them possibly being in a romantic situation with one another after they were reportedly spotted together in France in August. She’s also managed to grab attention on her wildly popular Instagram page by posting pics of her wearing a variety of colorful ensembles. Her latest was no exception as Nicole stunned in just a crop top and short shorts in a selfie taken inside her bedroom.

🍬🍭🍬🍭

Ooh la la! This is far from the first time that Nicole has lit up social media with her sexy presence as she’s been doing this long before anyone ever attached her name to the Oscar winning star. Take a look at five other times the international beauty has made people want to double tap on Instagram.

Tank Top and a Smile

Already missing summer and days by the lake ⛱

Nicole gave a nod to the end of summer last month when she posted a beautiful pic of her relaxing outside in a low-cut white tank top. Her brown locks cascaded down both sides of her shoulders and she added a pair of stunner shades as a fun accessory. “Already missing summer and days by the lake,” she captioned.

‘Boiling’ Hot

Boiling…

She seems to enjoy taking lots of pics from the comfort of her own bedroom just like many of us do on a daily basis! Nicole bared her midriff in this ‘boiling’ hot photo above where she sported just a purple and white top while striking a fierce pose.

Denim Darling

Fresh Mornings 🤍🤍

Nicole kept it classic during her ‘Fresh Mornings’ snap taken in July. All she had to do was rock a white tank top, faded jeans and fresh kicks to look effortlessly chic. Mission accomplished.

Purple Paradise

She exposed just a little bit of her midsection in yet another bedroom selfie that was the epitome of the color purple. Purple top, purple sweats, tie dye socks that are primarily purple… you get the point.

Beach Babe

Nicole hit up the beach over the summer in a red bikini with a sheer top. She rocked a pink hat while there, something that Brad was also similarly wearing when he jetted out of France in late August. Hmm.