Jillian Armenante: 5 Things About Angelina Jolie’s Co-Star Who’s On Brad Pitt’s Witness List In Custody Case

Brad Pitt plans on taking Angelina Jolie’s ‘Girl, Interrupted’ costar Jillian Armenante to the stand during the former couple’s upcoming custody trial.

Documents obtained by HollywoodLife show that actress Jillian Armenante, 52, is one of the many names on Brad Pitt‘s witness list (filed on September 21) that he wants to testify in his & estranged ex Angelina Jolie‘s custody trial. The Troy star plans to testify and have his attorney’s cross examine Angelina but he also wants her two-time costar Jillian to be on the stand as well. She’s the most notable name on Brad’s list that also includes a bevy of security consultants, psychologists and a therapist. The trial is set to begin on October 5 and end on October 23.

Brad & Angelina have yet to settle their years-long custody battle that they’ve been locked in since she filed for divorce from him in December 2016. A permanent custody arrangement is still up in the air for their six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Here are five more things you should know about Jillian ahead of Brad & Angelina’s trial:

1: Not Once But Twice. Jillian & Angelina linked up in two separate projects, the first being Girl, Interrupted in 1999 for which the latter won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for. They joined forces again in the 2007 film A Mighty Heart.

2: Lights, Camera, Action. The Paterson, New Jersey native is primarily known for her role on the CBS drama Judging Amy. She appeared in over 100 episodes of the show between 1999 and 2005.

3: On Broadway. She also found much success in the world of theater. Jillian starred in The Cider House Rules back in the late 90’s. She earned a Drama Desk Award nomination as a result of her work.

4: Other Work. Jillian has built quite the extended resume for herself during her three decades in Hollywood. She also appeared alongside Cameron Diaz in the hilarious comedy Bad Teacher and guest starred on legendary television shows including Desperate Housewives, ER and Grey’s Anatomy.

5: Personal Life. She is married to fellow actress Alice Dodd. They share two daughters together: Hazel Georgia Dodd Armenante and Heloise Margaret Armenante Dodd.