Tiny Harris learned unexpected news about her 24-year-old daughter, Zonnique’s, plans to make some money on OnlyFans during a new interview!

Zonnique Pullins, 24, and her co-hosts on The Mix had a very special guest for the show’s Oct. 7 episode — Zonnique’s mom, Tameka “Tiny” Harris (who also co-created the show)! During the virtual Q&A, the group discussed the popularity of OnlyFans amongst celebrities (stars like Tyga, Blac Chyna, Bella Thorne and more have accounts). The site allows users to pay to follow people in order to receive exclusive content, which is often x-rated.

Well, Zonnique gave her mom quite a surprise when she revealed that she “thought about” making an OnlyFans page for herself “a couple of times.” However, it wasn’t what Tiny originally thought. “Before OnlyFans came out — people loved my feet,” Zonnique explained. “So OnlyFans came out and I was like….I can just show my feet on here and make a little bit of money. I was very curious about that.”

Eventually, Tiny was pretty on-board with the suggestion. “I ain’t mad at feet,” she told Zonnique. “Because I got nice feet, too.” Zonnique also defended herself for wanting to make money on OnlyFans, despite being a ‘celebrity.’ “I don’t consider myself an A-list celebrity,” she said. “People are like…why are celebrities on here? I don’t fit in that category. So I’m going to make my money!” However, she didn’t reveal if she was actually going to go through with making the account, though.

Meanwhile, the show’s hosts asked Tiny if she’d be okay with her husband, T.I, starting an account on OnlyFans. “No, no, no, no, no!” she insisted, at first. She then added, “I mean, I take that back. As long as I can approve it…I think….hey, I ain’t trippin’! He’s a little sex symbol. I’m not talking about sex now. But if it’s just him showing working out or being sexy…I’m with that.”

Zonnique is Tiny’s daughter from her previous relationship with Zonnie Pullins. Back in August, Zonnique revealed that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend BandHunta Izzy. However, she also opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why she’s not ready to tie the knot with her man amidst the pregnancy.

“At my age, I don’t really want to get married right now,” she admitted. “I feel like that’s an even bigger commitment. I hate to say that’s even a bigger commitment than a baby, but getting married just seems like so much. So right now, that’s not really what I want to do.”