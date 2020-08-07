Pregnant Zonnique Pullins Reveals Why She’s ‘Terrified’ To Give Birth & How She’s Prepping

Zonnique Pullins is taking in all the newness of her first pregnancy! In an exclusive interview, she reveals that childbirth has always been a fear of hers. Learn how she’s prepping for baby with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy!

Zonnique Pullins is basking in baby bliss after announcing her first pregnancy on August 4! The Mix host and singer, 24, is expecting a baby girl with her rapper boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy. And, while she's thrilled to start a family of her own, Zonnique told HollywoodLife that she feels anxious to give birth — a fear that's stuck with her for as long as she can remember. "I am terrified. Literally terrified [to give birth]," she said during an exclusive interview on our TVTalk show. "I've always been terrified of labor. I don't see how people do it," Zonnique, who's 21 weeks along, said, explaining, "I was just so stuck in me not having a child, so I didn't think it was even coming up any time soon. So now that I know, 'Oh that's what I'm about to be coming too,' I'm very scared."

As for how she’s prepping for her first child? — “I don’t know how to prep for that!” Zonnique admitted. “I feel like there is no preparation. I feel like before I was pregnant , I would get waxed, get tattoos and stuff like that, so maybe I can take [the pain of] labor,” she explained. “But, I don’t think any of that has really, truly prepared me for labor. Is there a way to prepare for that? Maybe I need new mom friends because I just don’t know.”

Despite her fear of the unknown, Zonnique is looking forward to all of the fun activities she can do with her daughter once she arrives. “I wanted a boy at first, because I just felt like I would be more of a boy mom and it would be easier. But, to be honest, now that I’m having a girl, she can go everywhere with me and I won’t feel bad that I’m doing too many girlie things and my child is with me,” the singer explained, adding, “I can take her to get my nails done with me and she can do everything with me and that’s what I’m most excited about.”

Zonnique first announced her pregnancy to stepdad T.I. on her new Fox Soul talk show, The Mix, which is produced by her mother, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Catch the show every Tuesday evening on Fox Soul TV.