Bandhunta Izzy: 5 Things To Know About Zonnique Pullins’ Boyfriend & Father Of Her Baby

Tiny Harris’ daughter and T.I.’s stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins is expecting her first child with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy! Learn more about rapper!

Zonnique Pullins and Bandhunta Izzy are expecting their first child together! After much speculation, the singer 24, revealed the exciting news on August 4, along with stunning photos of her growing baby bump. Zonnique, who’s five months along with a baby girl, happily noted that her pregnancy has been “really easy” so far. Congratulations to the happy couple! Learn more about Izzy, below:

1. Izzy’s an Atlanta-based rapper. — Izzy, whose real name is Israel James, was born on December 30, 1996. He’s originally from Baltimore, Maryland. Izzy currently resides in Atlanta, where Zonnique lived with her mom and stepdad before she purchased her own home in the same area in 2018. The music video for his latest single, “Rich Too Fast,” released on July 28, 2020.

2. He’s been dating Zonnique for years. — It’s unclear when the couple first got together, though, the rapper has photos of the two on his Instagram feed from December of 2018.

3. Izzy’s already father to two children. — It’s unclear who Izzy shares his daughter, Skye and son with. The rapper has shared photos and videos with his two children on Instagram, including candid snaps from their birthdays this year. His son turned 3 in January and his daughter turned 5 in May. Izzy has not named his son on social media. Zonnique appears to have a great relationship with Izzy’s kids, as seen in photos on his Instagram.

4. He’s pretty tight with other big name rappers. — Izzy’s friends with fellow hitmaker Gucci Mane. The two have a number of photos together, as seen on Izzy’s Instagram.

5. Izzy already has Tip and Tiny‘s approval. — Following the news of Zonnique’s pregnancy, Tiny took to social media to express her excitement. “I can finally say…My baby is having a baby!! I’m getting more excited by the day!!” the Xscape singer wrote in a post on Instagram, alongside pregnant photos of Zonnique. “Congratulations to you both!! I love y’all,” Tiny added about the expectant parents.

Meanwhile, Tip has already spoken about Izzy on his podcast, expediTIously. “I must say, the young man that she’s dealing with, he’s a cool cat. He’s a respectable young man,” Tip said of Izzy, explaining, “I even went so far as to check his background, where he’s from, and his pedigree seems to come back without a tarnish. So I don’t have anything negative to say about him. However, I am uncomfortable with what may potentially transpire in the future. Now that’s my discomfort exclusively. I don’t share that discomfort with her or him. I try not to let my level of discomfort bleed over into their happiness,” he said, adding, “I just remain quietly uncomfortable, to myself [laughs].” Fans saw Zonnique tell Tip about her pregnancy for the first time on the premiere episode of her new talk show The Mix on August 11.