Tiny Harris Reveals Tamar Braxton’s Doing ‘Much Better’ After Hospitalization: ‘She’s Been Writing Me’

Tiny Harris expressed her support for Tamar Braxton after her hospitalization in this EXCLUSIVE new interview, and confessed she’s hoping to see her friend soon.

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 45, is the best friend Tamar Braxton, 43, could ask for. The T.I & Tiny: The Family Hustle star recently opened up about how Tamar is doing following her July 16 hospitalization. “She’s been writing me and she seems to be doing better, much better, and I’m just waiting to visit her now. When I get back to LA, hopefully I can go see her,” Tiny spilled EXCLUSIVELY on HollywoodLife‘s TVTalk. “I’m not going to rush her. I want her to be well and I want her to be ready to see everybody or see me but yeah, she’s doing much better though. I can say that,” Tiny sweetly added.

The Xscape songstress went on to address Tamar’s current situation, and if she should continue filming her family reality show, Braxton Family Values. “I only think it should go on if Tamar is willing and ready and she wants to do it. I don’t feel like it should be forced. If she’s not well, if she’s not happy,” she explained. “She should be able to live her life the way that she wants to live her life. I also feel like when you’re doing these shows you have to find a company that loves and respects you as people and a family first and when you find that I think you can find a good balance if you find someone that really cares about the well being of your family,” Tiny — who has starred on her own reality series with husband T.I., 39, and their blended family since 2011 — reasoned.

“Sometimes we get into business with people that don’t know us and it’s all about the ratings and it’s all about what’s good for the network,” Tiny also said. Shortly after Tamar’s hospitalization, she issued a lengthy letter about what was happening in her personal life. Tamar wrote, “Over the past 11 years, there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave…I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago, asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing.”

While Tamar did not specifically name WE tv in the note — the channel her reality show airs on — the network issued a statement shortly after. “As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network,” the network penned. “We wish her nothing but the best…When the time is right, Tamar’s fans will relate to this honest portrait if her life, but — at this moment — we are joining with her fans and sending her strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time,” it also said.

