Tamar Braxton & WE tv Cut Ties After She Asks To Be Let Go From Network: We’ll ‘Honor Her Request’ 

Tamar Braxton and WE tv — the network which airs her family’s reality series, ‘Braxton Family Values’ — have ended their relationship, HollywoodLife has learned on July 31. Here’s what we know.

Tamar Braxton and WE tv have cut ties, the network confirmed to HollywoodLife in a statement on Friday, July 31. “Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade,” the network said. “As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network,” the network continued, adding, “We wish her nothing but the best.”

Tamar, 43, currently has two series slated to air on WE tv: her family’s reality show Braxton Family Values, which has aired six seasons to date, and her forthcoming project, Get Ya Life!. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Tamar, as well as her sisters Traci, Trina, Toni, Towanda, and their mother Evelyn Braxton.

Just three days before Tamar and WE tv cut ties, the network notified fans, via Instagram, that they were postponing the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! until September 10. “The series was conceived by Tamar and is a real life portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career,” WE tv wrote in a statement posted to its official Instagram account on July 28. “When the time is right, Tamar’s fans will relate to this honest portrait if her life, but — at this moment — we are joining with her fans and sending her strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

News of the severed relationship comes one day after the Grammy-winning singer broke her silence after she was hospitalized on July 16. In a lengthy note posted to Instagram on July 30, Tamar revealed that she attempted to “end” her life after feeling “overworked” and “underpaid.” She shared a 2-page note alongside a photo of her and son, Logan Herbert, 7. Tamar did not reveal the reason for her hospitalization in the post.

In her candid note, Tamar detailed what she was experiencing and dealing with before she was hospitalized on July 16. “Over the past 11 years, there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” Tamar said. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago, asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing,” she recalled.

Tamar went on to claim that the aforementioned “letter” was ignored. “However, the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most,” she admitted, adding, “There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person.” Tamar did not name the network in her note.

Now, Tamar is “on an irreversible path to healing” after an attempt to take her own life, she wrote in the note. The reality star also added that she’s taking her time “to find my happy and my health,” which she said is “through professional treatment.”

The singer’s Instagram note came after she was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live on July 16. At the time, LAPD told HollywoodLife they answered a call at 9:45 pm, that was generated from the Ritz Carlton in Downtown Los Angeles for an individual with a “medical emergency.” Police added that the individual was transported from the Ritz Carlton. Though, authorities did not identify the individual in crisis. Tamar was with her boyfriend, David Adefeso at the time of her distress, as heard in a 911 audio call obtained by HollywoodLife.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.