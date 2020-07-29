Toni Braxton Breaks Silence After Sister Tamar’s Health Scare: ‘Sisters Are Everything’

While three of Tamar Braxton’s sisters have spoken out following her frightening hospitalization, Toni Braxton is finally addressing the health crisis with her first comment on the matter.

Toni Braxton‘s heart is going to need un-breaking again, as she’s got her sister Tamar on her mind after she was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles on July 16. The 52-year-old is finally speaking out about her 43-year-old younger sister’s health crisis. On July 29 — 13 days after Tamar was first hospitalized — Toni took to her Instagram account and shared a photo showing all of the Braxton sisters. Next to it, the “He Wasn’t Man Enough” singer wrote, “Family is everything! Especially sisters!”

The day after Tamar’s hospitalization, three of her sisters immediately hit up their personal Instagram accounts on July 17 to detail the Braxton Family Values stars’ heartbreak. Towanda Braxton, 46, shared a graphic that read “Pray 4 my family,” along with prayer hand emojis as her caption. Traci Braxton, 46, posted an Instagram message that read, “Keep my family in your prayers.” That same day, Trina Braxton, 45, posted a graphic of an open red heart to her IG account. So fans have been waiting for Toni’s response to the family’s crisis.

In a 911 tape obtained by HollywoodLife.com , Tamar’s boyfriend David Adefeso said he was unable to awaken the singer after finding her unresponsive in their downtown L.A. hotel room on July 16. He told the dispatcher, “My girlfriend is not responding. She’s not awake, she’s not responding,” as the operator repeatedly asked him to shake Tamar in an effort to wake her up.

“She’s been drinking. She’s on medication for depression. I don’t know how much. She sent a letter earlier. Just ask them to hurry,” David continued. He added, “She’s on medication. She takes medication. I don’t know if she’s taken her medication or what,” as to why she was not responsive.

David went on to confide in the operator, “She was very angry earlier on. She has trouble with the network, the company she’s working with and they did something today.” He then began sobbing when talking about the ”f**king network.” While he didn’t name the network specifically, Tamar’s latest project is a six part WE tv docu-series called Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! It was scheduled to debut on July 30, but has been pushed back until Sept. 10 following the reality star’s hospitalization.

“Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being. Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!’ until September 10,” a rep for WE tv said in a statement to The Wrap.

It continued, “This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career. We know, when the time is right, Tamar’s fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but – at this moment – we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time.”