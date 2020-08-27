Tiny Harris’ Pregnant Daughter Zonnique, 24, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump & Cuddles With BF Bandhunta Izzy

Proud mom Tiny gushed over the snuggling ‘cute couple,’ as she exclaimed that her ‘baby is having a baby!’

Tiny Harris, 45, just can’t wait to be a grandmother! The Xscape singer posted the sweetest photo of her eldest daughter Zonnique, 24, who is pregnant with her first child! Zonnique’s baby bump was on full display in a fitted orange and green dress as she snuggled up to her boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy, 23 (née Israel James). The hip-hop artist was all smiles as he protectively put his arm around the mama-to-be, rocking various diamond rings, bracelets and a necklace.

“What a cute couple,” Tiny gushed over the photo shared to her story on Aug. 26, but was originally taken on Aug. 24 as per Instagram’s timestamp. “My baby is having a baby!” she added, including several heart emojis. Zonnique was absolutely glowing in the candid snap as she leaned against Bandhunta’s chest, keeping her dark curly hair in a high ponytail and accessorizing with a pretty pearl barrette. The 24-year-old also rocked several earrings on her left ear, as well as her signature nose ring.

Recently, the T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle star opened up about her pregnancy — and why she’s not ready for marriage. “I feel like at my age, I don’t really want to get married right now. I feel like that’s an even bigger commitment. I hate to say that’s even a bigger commitment than a baby, but getting married just seems like so much. So right now, that’s not really what I want to do,” she confessed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Aug. 6, confirming she’s five months into her pregnnancy.

“My boyfriend is way more into the whole getting married topic but I told him, ‘I just don’t know about that yet!’” Zonnique explained, adding that her mom Tiny is definitely into the idea of her and Bandhunta tying the knot. “My mom is always like,’”Girl, if your man is talking about marriage you need to be like, yeah!’ And I just don’t feel that way. Maybe down the line I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, OK, I want to get married’,” she said on HL’s TVTalk.

The star confirmed she was expecting her first child to People magazine on Aug. 4, and her mom Tiny couldn’t help but share the news to her own social media page too. “I can finally say…My baby is having a baby!! I’m getting more excited by the day!! @zonniquejailee @bandhunta_izzy Congratulations to you both!! I love y’all,” Tiny wrote.