Zonnique Pullins and her main squeeze Badhunta Izzy appeared to be in a state of pure bliss days after announcing their big baby news.

Oh happy days! Zonnique Pullins & Badhunta Izzy became one of the many celebrity couples to reveal that they are expecting during quarantine and we couldn’t be happier for them! They celebrated in the most beautiful ways on Wednesday, August 5, by posting photos of them cuddled up during what appeared to be a baby-related celebration. The popular reality star looked gorgeous and glowing in the photos in a beautiful purple top that was accessorized with a cute princess tiara. She wrapped her arms around him tightly where they both could not wipe the smiles off their faces.

“THANK YOU guys for showing us so much love on our bundle of joy,” she captioned the snaps. “Y’all know I’m a private person and wasn’t gonna say anything until I felt ready to share with you guys in my own way… so with that being said going back into my corner… last slide is still very much my mood do’t let this moment confuse you.” The last slide was a hilarious clip of a guy telling someone to stay out their business which rang true to Zonnique’s statement above.

Eagle-eyed fans became even more curious about her man Badhunta after the baby news broke. The 23-year-old is a popular rapper based out of Atlanta by way of Baltimore, Maryland. He just dropped a music video for his latest single, “Rich Too Fast”, in late July.

This will be his third child as Izzy. He had a son and daughter outside his relationship with Zonnique although its unclear who the mother of his children are.

And yes, he does have the seal of approval from her superstar parents T.I. and Tiny. “I can finally say…My baby is having a baby!! I’m getting more excited by the day!!” the Xscape singer wrote in a post on Instagram, alongside pregnant photos of Zonnique. “Congratulations to you both!! I love y’all.”