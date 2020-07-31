T.I. Gushes Over Wife Tiny On 10-Year Wedding Anniversary: You’re My ‘Everything’

T.I. and Tiny are one of hip hop’s most iconic couples. The pair just celebrated their milestone 10 year wedding anniversary, and Tip shared the most romantic tribute to his beloved wife.

Being married 10 years is a milestone for any couple, but it is really impressive when both people are entertainment industry powerhouses. T.I. and Tiny Harris have weathered plenty of ups and downs as a couple, but they’ve stayed together and made it work. While they’ve been together since 2002, Tip and Tiny married on July 30, 2010 and now they’re celebrating a decade of mostly wedded bliss. Their love is stronger than ever, and T.I., 39, took to Instagram to share their journey together through this amazing video chronicling their relationship. It was set to Mary J. Blige‘s “Stay Down,” and Tip added a long, gushing caption to his ride or die wife.

“Happy 10th anniversary to my homie, lover, everything‼️ @majorgirl WE MADE A DIME‼️ Our journey has been an adventurous one & our way may not work for everybody, but (F) dem cause it works for US‼️” the Friends and Family Hustle star began. “We’ve seen so many couples…that we both thought had such perfect, exemplary relationships break up, fold & throw in the towel. Seen em come… watched em fail (unfortunately) & learned that nobody has the blueprints to a perfect marriage nor do they have a gps to longevity,” T.I. explained.

“We’re all just waking up everyday trying to figure this sh*t out‼️ How to fulfill ourselves while remaining committed? How to become tenacious about making your husband/wife happy without losing yourself? How to support their dreams without killing your own? The answer (for US at least) was finding ways to make their happiness…your happiness. Find pleasure in pleasing each other so we seldom have to focus on pleasing ourselves,” Tip continued.

The “Live Your Life” rapper addressed some of their past issues, including admitted indiscretions on his part that led to Tiny filing for divorce in Dec. 2016. She also had intense flirtations with boxer Floyd Mayweather that really riled up Tip. But they’ve made it past the bad times, and have come out the other side stronger than ever.

“I know you’ve endured some circumstantial unpleasantries on this ride & so have I… but struggles, flaws & all I wouldn’t trade our ride for the world‼️ Cause it produced the pain that brought US understanding (Alexa play Xscape) & with no struggle there’s no progress…To be honest…I’d rather struggle with you, than shine effortlessly with anyone else,” Tip gushed.

“One thing I know, flaws and all, good or bad, rich or poor…. YOU for ME & ERRRBODY KNOW I AINT BUULLSH*TTIN ABOUT YOU‼️ This is my lifetime investment, so anyone who ain’t ready to DIE or KILL about ya may as well leave you alone and find something safe to do,” T.I. pledged.

“Anyhow… I said all that to say I love you… now even more than I did the day we said ‘I do’ & will continue to do so until my time is UP (even after). Thank you for your patience & forgiveness. Thank you for allowing me the time & opportunity to evolve, grow,& mature into the man I am today. We got plenty more of these to celebrate so I can end this one here with… Here’s to seizing the memories of today…For today is the best it’s ever been, & the best is yet to come‼️ I Love You With All There Is Inside Me Mrs.H,” Tip vowed and signed off “Happy Dime Day Baby Love.”