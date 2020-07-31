See Message
T.I. Gushes Over Wife Tiny On 10-Year Wedding Anniversary: You're My 'Everything'

Tameka "Tiny" Harris supports T.I. as he headlines Pennsylvania Care Health and Wellness Fest at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia, PA Pictured: T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris Ref: SPL5012894 280718 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ouzounova/Splash / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Tameka Harris, T I. and guest 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards, Arrivals, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2020
Tameka 'Tiny' Harris and T I. 'Bad Boys for Life' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jan 2020
T I., Tameka Harris. T I., left, and Tameka Harris pose in the press room at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 BET Awards - Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
T.I. and Tiny are one of hip hop’s most iconic couples. The pair just celebrated their milestone 10 year wedding anniversary, and Tip shared the most romantic tribute to his beloved wife.

Being married 10 years is a milestone for any couple, but it is really impressive when both people are entertainment industry powerhouses. T.I. and Tiny Harris have weathered plenty of ups and downs as a couple, but they’ve stayed together and made it work. While they’ve been together since 2002, Tip and Tiny married on July 30, 2010 and now they’re celebrating a decade of mostly wedded bliss. Their love is stronger than ever, and T.I., 39, took to Instagram to share their journey together through this amazing video chronicling their relationship. It was set to Mary J. Blige‘s “Stay Down,” and Tip added a long, gushing caption to his ride or die wife.

T.I.
T.I.’s tribute to wife Tiny on their 10th wedding anniversary.

“Happy 10th anniversary to my homie, lover, everything‼️ @majorgirl WE MADE A DIME‼️ Our journey has been an adventurous one & our way may not work for everybody, but (F) dem cause it works for US‼️” the Friends and Family Hustle star began.  “We’ve seen so many couples…that we both thought had such perfect, exemplary relationships break up, fold & throw in the towel. Seen em come… watched em fail (unfortunately) & learned that nobody has the blueprints to a perfect marriage nor do they have a gps to longevity,” T.I. explained.

“We’re all just waking up everyday trying to figure this sh*t out‼️ How to fulfill ourselves while remaining committed? How to become tenacious about making your husband/wife happy without losing yourself? How to support their dreams without killing your own? The answer (for US at least) was finding ways to make their happiness…your happiness. Find pleasure in pleasing each other so we seldom have to focus on pleasing ourselves,” Tip continued.

T.I. and Tiny Harris
Newlyweds! T.I.and  wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, cuddle during an Alzheimers ‘For the Love of Our Fathers’ foundation honoree luncheon on Oct. 3, 2010 in Atlanta. The couple had wed on July 30, 2010, just a few months prior. Photo credit: AP Images.

The “Live Your Life” rapper addressed some of their past issues, including admitted indiscretions on his part that led to Tiny filing for divorce in Dec. 2016. She also had intense flirtations with boxer Floyd Mayweather that really riled up Tip. But they’ve made it past the bad times, and have come out the other side stronger than ever.

“I know you’ve endured some circumstantial unpleasantries on this ride & so have I… but struggles, flaws & all I wouldn’t trade our ride for the world‼️ Cause it produced the pain that brought US understanding (Alexa play Xscape) & with no struggle there’s no progress…To be honest…I’d rather struggle with you, than shine effortlessly with anyone else,” Tip gushed.

T.I. and Tiny Harris
After nearly 10 years of marriage, these two are still looking fine! T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris arrive at the ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Los Angeles premiere on January 14, 2020. Photo credit: AP Images.

“One thing I know, flaws and all, good or bad, rich or poor…. YOU for ME & ERRRBODY KNOW I AINT BUULLSH*TTIN ABOUT YOU‼️ This is my lifetime investment, so anyone who ain’t ready to DIE or KILL about ya may as well leave you alone and find something safe to do,” T.I. pledged.

“Anyhow… I said all that to say I love you… now even more than I did the day we said ‘I do’ & will continue to do so until my time is UP (even after). Thank you for your patience & forgiveness. Thank you for allowing me the time & opportunity to evolve, grow,& mature into the man I am today. We got plenty more of these to celebrate so I can end this one here with… Here’s to seizing the memories of today…For today is the best it’s ever been, & the best is yet to come‼️ I Love You With All There Is Inside Me Mrs.H,” Tip vowed and signed off “Happy Dime Day Baby Love.”