T.I. & Tiny’s Blowout Fight Over Bernice Burgos: She Catches Him Creeping On Her Instagram

Eek! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris was feeling hurt and ‘set off’ when she recently caught T.I. looking at Bernice Burgos’ Instagram photos once again and it led to an intense argument that brought up a lot of drama!

T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, had another massive argument recently when Tiny found the rapper browsing Bernice Burgos‘ Instagram posts after he promised not to. “Tiny caught T.I. creeping on Bernice’s Instagram again and it set her off,” a source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Tiny was hurt and upset when she saw T.I. still obsessing over the Instagram model. They had a heated discussion over T.I.’s social media use which ended with him making a series of promises and assurances to Tiny. He promised that he was not talking to, or DM-ing Bernice on the ‘gram. T.I. also assured Tiny that he only wants to be with her.”

After all the drama that’s previously ensued regarding Bernice, we can understand why there would be some frustration on Tiny’s part! “Tiny thought Bernice was in the past, so she was angry, and disappointed to see T.I. still creeping on her,” the source continued. “Despite T.I.’s pleas, Tiny left the argument upset, worried and very suspicious of T.I.” This news is upsetting considering T.I. and Tiny seemed to be working things out and getting along great lately, especially when it comes to spending time together with their children.

T.I. proved that things between him and Tiny were good when he made headlines by posting a special Mother’s Day post for her a few weeks ago. “Where would we be without your love?” he captioned an adorable pic of Tiny and their daughter Heiress. The post went on to explain how much he adored her and reminded her how appreciative the family was to have her. Aw! We truly hope these two can somehow work the drama out and get back to what’s most important: love!