Tiny was showered with love by her husband, T.I., on her 45th birthday. The rapper even flew his ‘queen’ to Florida just for a romantic dinner on the beach!

T.I. treated his woman, Tiny Harris, like an absolute queen on her 45th birthday. Tip shared a video of himself and Tiny arriving on the beach on the evening of July 14, with a table set up in the sand. The rapper led his wife to her seat, and sweetly wished her a happy birthday as he filmed the surprise.

“Flew all the way to CoCo beach just to eat,” he captioned the video, referencing a beach in Florida. “Happy Gday Mrs. H. Let’s show em how to pop it kid!! Rock solid lock’d in type s***. Threw da key away. Now I just need a day to rock ya boat the Aaliyah way. #HappyBirthdayQueen.”

It’s no secret that T.I. has put Tiny through the ringer over the years. The Xscape singer even filed for divorce in 2016, and it took the pair many months to get back to a good place in their relationship. Since then, T.I. has publicly admitted to being unfaithful to Tiny, and the pair has opened up about working on their marriage in therapy. These days, their relationship seems to be stronger than ever, and they’ll celebrate 10 years of marriage at the end of the month.

In addition to T.I.’s lavish surprise, he also took to Instagram earlier in the day to pen a sweet tribute for Tiny. He shared several photos of them together, and wrote a lengthy message to express his love. Of course, he didn’t get too serious. Within the tribute, he took a minute to mock another longtime couple, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, for their viral Red Table Talk interview, during which Jada admitted to having an “entanglement” with August Alsina while she and the actor were separated.

“Sending love and light to my queen on this glorious day of life,” T.I. wrote. “May nothing bring u down!!” He later added, “May nothing hurtful harmful or dangerous interrupt this lifetime entanglement (just had to). I woke up this morning on a beautiful island next to you and totally forgot about the view. They told me I can’t have no mo [gun emoji] and I promise I tried, but now I got a brand NEW 45′ [referring to Tiny’s age] next to me on my side.”