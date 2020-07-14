T.I. Mocks Jada Pinkett-Smith In 45th Birthday Tribute To Tiny: We Have A ‘Lifetime Entanglement’

T.I. sent ‘love and light’ to Tiny on her 45th birthday! The rapper shared a sweet tribute to his wife, while also throwing some subtle shade at Jada Pinkett-Smith!

T.I. seriously knows how to make his wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, feel special! The rapper, 39, took to Instagram to share the sweetest tribute to his wife on her 45th birthday on July 14. The post featured a slew of photos of the couple at various events, posing together and radiating love, while the first image was a gorgeous snap of Tiny. But T.I.’s caption was truly the icing on the (birthday) cake!

“Sending Love & Light to my Queen on this Glorious Day of Life‼️May nothing bring u down,” Tip began the caption to his post. The “Whatever You Like” lyricist then went on the detail how he and his love “walked through the fire and roasted marshmallows brown…We got it out the mud but it’s still shining bright as they come…20 yrs ago we met at the mall where you told me I was too young,” Tip went on.

The rapper continued to reaffirm his love for his gorgeous wife, before throwing some surprising shade at Jada Pinkett-Smith! “May nothing hurtful harmful or dangerous Interrupt this Lifetime Entanglement,” Tip went on, referencing the July 10 episode of Red Table Talk where Jada and her husband of over 20 years, Will Smith, discussed their split from years ago and Jada’s “different kind of entanglement,” as she called it, with singer August Alsina after they welcomed the performer into their family to support him through his career while he dealt with his health struggles.

Completely aware of the slight jab he was making, Tip went on in his caption to say that he “just had to” do it. He also added a winking emoji and a slew of laughing/crying emojis after he made the joke at Jada and Will’s expense. However, it was back to writing sweet nothings to his lady love after the joke!

“I woke up this morning on a beautiful island next to you and totally forgot about the view,” T.I. went on. Making a bit of rap within his own caption, T.I. finished the tribute by writing to “Mrs. H” that he “can’t have no mo [gun]s & I promise I tried but now I got a brand NEW 45′ next to me on my side.”

T.I. and Tiny have been together for nearly two decades and will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary at the end of July.The two have undergone their own set of obstacles, notably in March 2016 when they nearly divorced. But, as highlighted by his tribute, these two will be ‘entangled’ for years to come!