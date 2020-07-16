T.I. Claps Back At Troll Who Thinks His Wife Tiny Needs An ‘Entanglement’ Just Like Jada Pinkett Smith

T.I. doesn’t have time for the trolls. Tip shot back at a commenter on Instagram with a biting comment of his own when they suggested Tiny have an entanglement!

One of T.I.‘s Instagram followers apparently missed the message that his wife, Tiny Harris, is already tied up in a lifetime entanglement with the rapper. One of T.I.’s loving messages to his wife on her 45th birthday, July 15, showed them on vacation in Florida, and Tiny admittedly looked a little bored. The fan joked, “She looks like she needs an entanglement,” referring to Jada Pinkett Smith‘s remarks about her fling with singer August Alsina.

T.I. clapped back almost immediately with a snappy response — and a challenge. “shoot ya shot sir let’s see how that turns out,” he wrote, adding the shrug emoji. T.I.’s message to Tiny on the post was super cute: “Everything I need….all in one pic Happy Gday Mrs H. Stay tuned… The best is yet to come.” His previous post poked fun at Jada and Will Smith‘s July 10 Red Table Talk episode. On the show, Jada confirmed that she had had a relationship with August while separated from her husband about four and a half years ago.

Jada called the situation a “different kind of entanglement” and reiterated that August wasn’t a homewrecker. In his first birthday message to Tiny, T.I. said he couldn’t resist saying, “May nothing hurtful harmful or dangerous Interrupt this Lifetime Entanglement.” You have to admit that’s pretty funny. She responded with, “Awe I wouldn’t trade u for the world Big Daddy…u have made all my dreams come true & more!! Thank you… I will be loving for the rest of my life!!”

T.I. treated his wife of 10 years to a huge birthday surprise to celebrate her 45th, flying her to Florida and setting up a romantic dinner on the beach. “Flew all the way to CoCo beach just to eat,” he captioned the video, referencing a beach in Florida. “Happy Gday Mrs. H. Let’s show em how to pop it kid!! Rock solid lock’d in type s***. Threw da key away. Now I just need a day to rock ya boat the Aaliyah way. #HappyBirthdayQueen.”